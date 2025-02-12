Eat These Foods To Improve Your Visual Range, Study Suggests

A new study published in the journal Exercise and Sport Science Review suggests that consuming certain foods can enhance vision and protect our eyes from the strain of daily screen time.

Despite app timers and digital detoxes, reducing screen time is an uphill battle for most of us—and our eyes are suffering because of it. The good news is that research reinforces the fact that eating certain foods can enhance vision and help our eyes recover from all the strain we put them through daily. A literature review published in the journal Exercise and Sport Science Review, researchers looked at the science of how diet impacts athletes' vision and subsequent performance.

They focused on two antioxidants—lutein and zeaxanthin—and their strengthening effect on visual-motor performance. They concluded that strong data exists to show that these nutrients can improve vision in three key ways: they protect against damaging blue light from screens, they reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and they enhance contrast sensitivity, making it easier to see details. These eye-healthy antioxidants are both types of carotenoids, and they give many healthy foods their bright hues. Foods high in lutein and zeaxanthin include leafy greens like kale and spinach, green peas, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and romaine lettuce. While carrots have long been touted for their helpful effects on vision, this is an important reminder that greener superfoods are also great for eye health. And because these foods offer a wide array of other health benefits, you can feel really good about adding more of them to your plate. A strategy for sore eyes Ready to prioritize your vision and eye health this summer? Here's a strategy to make sure you're setting yourself up for success. Go for greens: If you're not getting one or two types of the aforementioned greens in every single day, consider this an order from your eyes. If salads just aren't your thing, whip up one of these easy, delicious green smoothies to hide that earthy flavor while delivering all the benefits. Supplement for sight: While diet is often the best way to incorporate these health-supportive micronutrients, supplements can help deliver more targeted results for eye health. Consider these expert-recommended options designed specifically with vision in mind. Bonus points for supplements that contain lutein and zeaxanthin. Get your eyes checked regularly: If you have trouble with blurry vision or notice that your eyes don't handle bright light like they used to, it's never a bad idea to schedule a routine eye exam. The takeaway A new scientific review supports the fact that athletes—and all of us—can protect our eyes and improve our vision with key antioxidants found in food and supplements. Prioritizing lutein and zeaxanthin in a balanced diet remains one of the best ways to get you seeing a bit more clearly





mindbodygreen / 🏆 296. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ANTIOXIDANTS CAROTENOIDS DIETS EYECARE VISION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foods That Promote Aging vs. Foods That Fight ItThis article discusses foods that can contribute to aging and foods that can help combat it. It highlights the downsides of processed foods, dairy, excessive salt, and refined grains, while advocating for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein sources.

Read more »

15 Foods You Should Not Eat, According to Doctors and NutritionistsIt's much easier to stick to a diet when your kitchen is stocked with good-for-you grub. But it can be hard to resist filling your cart with cookies, chips and candy, especially when grocery stores are designed to make you buy (and eat!) more. Here’s how you can stay on track.

Read more »

Antibiotics Foods To Eat And Avoid For Gut Health, Side EffectsWhat’s in your gut can impact everything from brain to your hormones. Dr. Taz Bhatia, integrative medicine physician and host of the podcast “Hol+,' joins TODAY with tips on how to keep your digestive system healthy, such as regulating blood sugar, cortisol balance and more.

Read more »

Doctor Shares the 5 Best Foods to Eat If You're GassyDana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the latest housing market data as she is to be sharing all the best new kitchen gadgets at Target. She has written about real estate, apartment living, home decor, and history for more than 14 years.

Read more »

Foods That Cause Inflammation: What To Eat and AvoidThis article explores the link between diet and inflammation, identifying common foods that trigger inflammation and providing guidance on incorporating an anti-inflammatory diet into your routine.

Read more »

The Foods Nutritionists Eat Every DayRegistered dietitians and nutritionists reveal their favorite foods that they swear by. From olives and cucumbers to chia seeds and avocados, these healthy choices are easy to incorporate into your daily diet.

Read more »