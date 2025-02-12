Eagles' Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Becomes New Head Coach of Saints

Kellen Moore, the offensive mastermind behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory, is heading to New Orleans to lead the Saints. The 36-year-old coach will attempt to revive a franchise that has struggled since the departure of quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton.

Kellen Moore , the Philadelphia Eagles ' offensive coordinator who helped guide the team to a Super Bowl victory this season, has agreed to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints . Moore, 36, takes the helm of a franchise that has struggled since the departure of quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton . The Saints haven't reached the playoffs since Brees' final season in 2020.

The Saints' persistent pursuit of Moore, waiting longer than any other NFL team seeking a new coach this year, signaled their commitment to him. He was the sole assistant coach from either Super Bowl team interviewed by New Orleans, making him the only candidate who couldn't be hired until after the championship game. The Saints' decision mirrors the success of other teams that have hired relatively young offensive coaches, such as the Los Angeles Rams with Sean McVay, Green Bay with Matt LaFleur, Miami with Mike McDaniel, and Minnesota with Kevin O'Connell. Moore, who has a background as a quarterback, transitioned to coaching in 2018. He served as a quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. After stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, he joined the Eagles, where he adapted his strategies to incorporate a strong running game. Moore's tenure in Philadelphia saw the Eagles set a franchise record for rushing yards with 3,048, with running back Miles Sanders gaining 2,005 yards. In the Super Bowl, Moore skillfully responded to the Chiefs' defensive pressure on Sanders by utilizing well-timed passing plays, resulting in touchdowns of 46 yards to DeVonta Smith and 12 yards to A.J. Brown. Moore expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge in a statement, saying, 'I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and am eager to get started,' ahead of his formal introduction scheduled for Thursday.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kellen Moore Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints NFL Super Bowl Head Coach Drew Brees Sean Payton

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kellen Moore Leaves Eagles for New Orleans Saints Head Coaching JobAfter a Super Bowl LIX victory, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is moving on to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Read more »

Kellen Moore Expected to Be Hired as New Head Coach of New Orleans SaintsKellen Moore, younger brother of Missouri Tigers offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, is set to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports. The news comes as speculation mounts about whether Kirby Moore will join his brother on the Saints' coaching staff.

Read more »

Kellen Moore Expected to Become New Head Coach of New Orleans SaintsKellen Moore, older brother of Missouri Tigers offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, is expected to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints. While Kirby hasn't expressed interest in joining his brother's staff, there are possibilities for them to reunite. This would be Kellen's first head coaching job after coaching with the Dallas Cowboys and playing in the NFL for six years.

Read more »

Saints Set to Interview Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore for Head Coach PositionThe New Orleans Saints are closing in on hiring Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach. Moore has already interviewed multiple times with the Saints and is expected to finalize the deal after the Super Bowl. Other candidates, including Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, have been informed that the Saints are moving in a different direction.

Read more »

Saints Target Eagles' Kellen Moore for Head Coach PositionThe New Orleans Saints are reportedly set to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy again after Super Bowl LIX. Moore is considered the leading candidate for the job, and the Saints are already discussing his potential coaching staff.

Read more »

Saints hire Eagles' OC Kellen Moore as next head coach: ReportThe New Orleans Saints reportedly are hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next head coach.

Read more »