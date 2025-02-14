Driving Safely in Rainy Conditions

This article provides essential tips for safe driving during rainy weather, emphasizing the importance of preparedness, caution, and proper vehicle maintenance. It highlights common risks associated with driving in the rain and offers practical advice on how to mitigate them, ensuring a safer journey.

Driving in the rain presents significant challenges, especially for those accustomed to Southern California's generally dry climate. According to AAA, adverse weather conditions contribute to nearly 500,000 accidents and over 2,000 road fatalities annually during the winter months. To navigate these treacherous conditions safely, drivers should heed several essential precautions.First and foremost, avoid driving through standing water at all costs.

Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA, emphasizes the importance of this rule, stating, 'We always say 'Turn around, Don't drown.' Which means do not attempt to drive on roads that are covered with water — turn around and find a different route.' Attempting to drive through flooded areas can result in a dangerous loss of control, as the water disrupts the vehicle's traction and can lead to stalling or even submersion. Additionally, never attempt to start a car that has been submerged in water. While it might be salvageable once it's driven out, starting it while underwater can irreparably damage the engine and other critical systems.Before even getting behind the wheel in rainy conditions, ensure all your vehicle's lights are functioning properly. This includes headlights, taillights, brake lights, and turn signals, as visibility is crucial for safe driving in the rain. Regular car maintenance is essential, and beyond checking the lights, remember to replace your windshield wipers every 6 to 12 months. Inspect your tires for wear and tear, and maintain the recommended tire pressure to minimize the risk of skidding or hydroplaning. In the event of a skid or hydroplaning incident, avoid slamming on the brakes, as this can exacerbate the problem. Instead, look and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go. Drive cautiously, reduce your speed to allow for increased reaction time, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and stay alert. Avoid using cruise control on slick roads, as it can limit your ability to react quickly to changing conditions





CBSLA

RAIN DRIVING SAFETY TIPS HYDROPLANING SLIPPERY ROADS CAR MAINTENANCE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

