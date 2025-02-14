Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel to Offer The Incredibles Suite

Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel is set to unveil a unique themed suite inspired by the Parr family mansion from Pixar's 'Incredibles 2'. The Incredibles suite will feature mid-century design elements, spy gadgets, and secret entrances, immersing guests in the world of superheroes.

Disneyland visitors who have always dreamed of staying in the Incredibles family mansion from the first sequel film will soon get the chance to spend the night in an Edna Mode-designed hotel suite filled with spy gadgets and secret entrances. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is refreshing all 1,000+ rooms, and the centerpiece will be the Incredibles suite. The suite will feature a mid-century design that pays tribute to the Parr family mansion in Pixar ’s “ Incredibles 2” animated film.

In the film, the Parrs' cliffside mansion featured striking floor-to-ceiling windows, indoor rock formations and an infinity pool along with elaborate surveillance systems, hidden entrances and remote-control features.DevTech CEO Winston Deavor — who lent his spy-fi mansion to the Parrs in the film — will design the new Pixar Place Hotel suite as the perfect getaway for the superhero family, according to the backstory created for the suite by Walt Disney Imagineering. The hotel's two-bedroom suite will feature a master bedroom designed for the Parr parents — Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl. The second room will be designed by super suit designer Edna Mode.The spy-fi outfitted hotel suite will include a secret door, hand-scanning entryway, spy phone, hidden messages, special effects and other superhero-inspired touches. The Incredibles film franchise pays tribute to superhero comic books and 1960s spy TV shows like "Mission: Impossible," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and "Get Smart" that were often filled with spy-fi gadgets.Concept art of the Incredibles suite shows a television newscast with Mr. Incredible's Incredibile super car featuring a jet turbine, danger finder and evasion countermeasures.A scale model of Elastigirl's Elasticycle motorcycle sits on a shelf above the TV. A red Incredibles hotline telephone rests on a nearby shelf. The Pixar Place Hotel will also add a Coco Premium Suite this summer inspired by the animated film's Rivera family hacienda. The Coco suite will feature Oaxacan-style architecture, handcrafted wooden furniture, hand-painted art and Rivera family photos.The room rates for the Incredibles and Coco suites will likely be on par with the hotel's existing signature suites that cost up to $4,000 per night





