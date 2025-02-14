Did Elon Musk Really Buy Super Bowl Ads to Expose Government Waste?

A viral social media post claimed that Elon Musk spent $40 million on Super Bowl commercials to publicize the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) findings on government waste. However, no such ad aired during Super Bowl LIX, and Adweek, a marketing magazine, did not list a DOGE ad in its coverage.

A post circulating on social media claimed that Elon Musk used his own funds to purchase Super Bowl commercials to expose government waste discovered by the Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ). The post was flagged by Meta as part of its efforts to combat misinformation. However, no such ad aired during Super Bowl LIX. Adweek, a marketing magazine, did not list a DOGE ad in its comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Super Bowl commercials.

The post featured an outdated image unrelated to Musk's Super Bowl commercial purchase. The picture shows Musk celebrating his acquisition of Twitter in 2022 while enjoying bourbon with colleagues. The claim was amplified by an X account (@conservativema) alleging that Musk spent $40 million on five 30-second commercials to highlight DOGE's findings on government waste. This post was subsequently removed. Critics have pointed out that Musk's cost-cutting initiatives primarily target agencies opposed by former President Donald Trump's administration rather than aiming for taxpayer savings. We assess the claim that Musk spent $40 million on Super Bowl commercials to promote DOGE as False





PolitiFact

Elon Musk Super Bowl Ads Department Of Government Efficiency DOGE Misinformation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

