Diane Warren: The Songwriting Legend Who Makes You Feel Everything - Explore the life and career of Diane Warren, the legendary songwriter with 16 Oscar nominations and a heart that pours into every melody. From her viral reactions at the Oscars to her hilarious interactions with Mariah Carey, Warren is a force to be reckoned with. Dive into her new documentary on MasterClass and discover the woman behind the music.

Diane Warren is a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, boasting over seven years of experience as a journalist and songwriter. Her illustrious career has seen her pen articles for prestigious publications like Turner Classic Movies and Entertainment Weekly, where she has served as a film, TV, theater, music, and books correspondent for the past six years.

Known for her insightful quarterly romance review column, 'Hot Stuff,' Warren holds Master's degrees from both the University of Southern California and the University of Oxford. Warren's journey as a songwriter is marked by her exceptional talent and a record-breaking 16 nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making her a legendary figure in the industry. Despite her prolific success, she has yet to win the coveted award, a fact that occasionally elicits frustration from her. One memorable moment captured Entertainment Weekly's attention when Warren's reaction face during the Oscars broadcast went viral. She candidly admitted, 'I'm not always like that. I've lost 15 times.' Her candidness and emotional investment in her work resonate with audiences.Warren's work has touched countless lives, none more profoundly than her contribution to Lady Gaga's Oscar-winning performance of 'Shallow' from the film 'A Star is Born.' The performance, accompanied by over 50 sexual assault survivors and introduced by then-Vice President Joe Biden, was widely acclaimed as one of the most powerful moments in Oscar history. Warren, deeply moved by the performance, remarked, 'It was one the best things I ever, ever, ever saw. I was thinking, if those voters could have their vote back and vote again after a performance, there's no way that song wouldn't have won.' Beyond the Oscars, Warren has become known for her lighthearted interactions with celebrities. During the Variety Power of Women luncheon in 2019, a humorous moment unfolded when Warren took a selfie with Mariah Carey. Carey playfully shoved Warren aside, capturing the interaction in a viral moment. Warren, charmed by Carey's diva personality, recounted the experience, saying, 'It's so funny. It's so Mariah. People were going, like, 'That was so mean.' But it was so funny because Mariah's a diva, but she's funny about it, and I love her.'Warren's legacy extends beyond her songwriting and journalism. A new documentary about her life and music, exclusively available on MasterClass, offers an intimate glimpse into her world. The documentary features interviews with Warren's collaborators and friends, who speak with honesty and candor about their experiences working with her. Warren embraces this unflinching approach, stating, 'I like people being honest. I didn't want it to be a puff piece. That's boring. If someone says 'Oh, she's sometimes difficult,' then I guess I am. But I'm only difficult because I care a lot, I want something to work, and I really believe in something. So if that makes me difficult, then f--- yeah.' The documentary serves as a testament to Warren's enduring impact on the music industry and her unwavering commitment to her craft





