Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The Seattle Mariners swept the Athletics this week, and as a reward, have earned sole possession of first place in the AL West. They'll look to build on that le

The Seattle Mariners swept the Athletics this week, and as a reward, have earned sole possession of first place in the AL West. They'll look to build on that lead when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks from the NL West.

The Diamondbacks have won five straight games and are now just 4.5 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the division. The Diamondbacks have shown some great plate discipline of late. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on just 19.6% of their at-bats, which is the fourth-best mark in the Majors in that time frame.

George Kirby may have struggled to rack up the strikeouts against them tonight, so let's go ahead and bet the UNDER on his strikeout total. I'm surprised to see such a low total in tonight's interleague matchup. Zac Gallen's ERA is nothing to write home about, at 4.80, and George Kirby has had a strong season, but his 3.54 ERA isn't exactly elite either.

Meanwhile, both offenses are in the top half of the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, especially the Mariners, who come in at eighth in that time frame. Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network.

He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





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