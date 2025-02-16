Devastating Kentucky Floods Claim at Least 37 Lives, Governor Urges Residents to Stay Off Roads

Kentucky is experiencing catastrophic flooding due to heavy rainfall and melting snow, resulting in at least 37 confirmed deaths. Governor Andy Beshear has called for residents to avoid traveling on roads, and over 300 roads have been closed statewide. In Tennessee, a levee failure along the Obion River has caused mandatory evacuations in the town of Rives. Water rescues are ongoing as authorities warn of a life-threatening situation.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a stark warning to residents, urging them to stay off the roads as the state grapples with devastating floods fueled by heavy rainfall and melting snow. Beshear reported that the death toll from the floods has risen to at least 37, with fears that the number could continue to climb. He emphasized the critical search and rescue phase, praising the bravery of Kentuckians risking their lives to help others.

The governor highlighted the perilous situation, with mudslides posing a significant threat in the eastern part of the state and snow compounding the danger in the western region. Over 300 roads have been closed across Kentucky, reflecting the widespread impact of the flooding. Meanwhile, in Tennessee, officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of Rives, located in the western part of the state, after a levee failure along the Obion River caused severe flooding. Water rescues are underway as the situation escalates, with authorities urging those in the area to seek higher ground immediately. The governor's office has advised residents to heed evacuation orders and prioritize their safety





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kentucky Floods Natural Disaster Severe Weather Evacuations Levee Failure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Devastating Floods Claim At Least Eight Lives in Kentucky, Leaving Thousands StrandedA catastrophic flooding event has wreaked havoc across four states, leaving a trail of destruction and at least eight confirmed fatalities in Kentucky. Powerful storm systems unleashed relentless rainfall, causing widespread flooding, road closures, and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned that the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Read more »

8 people die in Kentucky storm that flooded roads, governor saysAt least eight people have died in Kentucky as creeksswelled from heavy storms and water covered roads, Kentucky Gov. AndyBeshear said Sunday. Hundreds of people stranded by flooding had to berescued.

Read more »

Devastating Floods Claim at Least Eight Lives Across Four US StatesHistoric flooding caused by a powerful storm system has resulted in at least eight deaths, including a child, in Kentucky. Tennessee also experienced significant flooding due to levee failures. Numerous rescues are underway in Kentucky, where over 1,000 people have been aided. Roads are impassable in several states, and the flooding threat persists as rivers remain high.

Read more »

Malibu Mudflows: Fire-Scorched Hillsides Unleash Devastating FloodsIntense rains trigger mudflows in Malibu, washing a firefighter into the ocean and closing Pacific Coast Highway. Erosion and damaged infrastructure highlight the dangers of post-wildfire flooding.

Read more »

San Diego's Black Arts and Culture District Recovers One Year After Devastating FloodsOne year after floods devastated San Diego's Black Arts and Culture district, the community is still recovering. This Midday Edition segment features conversations with Diane La Raza, co-founder of the Block Club, and Dan Blevins, founder and CEO of San Diego Urban Warriors, about the impact of the floods on local businesses and artists, the challenges faced during the recovery process, and the resilience of the community.

Read more »

Devastating Floods in Queensland, AustraliaHeavy monsoon rains have caused widespread flooding in Queensland, Australia, resulting in multiple deaths, evacuations, and damage to infrastructure. The flooding, attributed to two tropical low pressure systems, has left thousands without power and caused significant disruption to transportation and daily life.

Read more »