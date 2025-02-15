Malibu Mudflows: Fire-Scorched Hillsides Unleash Devastating Floods

Intense rains trigger mudflows in Malibu, washing a firefighter into the ocean and closing Pacific Coast Highway. Erosion and damaged infrastructure highlight the dangers of post-wildfire flooding.

Mudflows triggered by intense rains swept through the Malibu hillsides on Thursday, washing a firefighter in his vehicle from the Pacific Coast Highway and into the ocean. The torrential downpours sent sheets of water cascading over the burn scars left by the Palisades Fire last month, creating hazardous mudflows that closed the Pacific Coast Highway , a major artery connecting Malibu to Los Angeles.

Crews used bulldozers to clear the mud and debris from the roadway, while the mountains themselves bore clear evidence of erosion as sediment-filled water rushed through creeks. Several bridges that once spanned the narrow Temescal Canyon channel had already been destroyed by the fire, further exacerbating the damage caused by the mudflows.The incident serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of natural disasters, particularly in areas affected by wildfires. The combination of heavy rainfall and burned vegetation creates a highly unstable environment, making it susceptible to rapid mudslides and flooding. The mudflows also highlight the importance of emergency preparedness and the need for infrastructure improvements in fire-prone areas to mitigate the risks associated with such events.Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid areas prone to mudflows. Additionally, they are advising motorists to stay off the roads if possible and to be prepared for potential closures. The recovery effort is expected to be lengthy and costly, as crews work to repair the damaged infrastructure and assess the full extent of the damage caused by the mudflows





