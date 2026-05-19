DC Studios Introduce DC Elseworlds Label for Outside Continuity Projects

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have introduced the DC Elseworlds label, which will be used for movies and TV shows that exist outside the continuity of the new DCU. This means projects like Joker: Folie à Deux and The Batman franchise with Robert Pattinson will feature standalone universes, not the DCU.

Superman is coming back next month with an exciting release that sees a past Man of Steel actor take on the role of another DC hero.

James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios have announced this, introducing the DC Elseworlds label for such projects that exist outside the continuity of the new DCU. The animated Harley Quinn series, HBO's The Penguin, and more DC projects will also exist in standalone format or within separate shared universes, not in the DCU. This upcoming 2026 Superman project is one such project





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DC Elseworlds James Gunn Peter Safran Harley Quinn Series The Penguin Series

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