Dallas ISD's P-TECH Program: A Challenging Path to Opportunity

This article explores Dallas ISD's P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) program, a rigorous initiative that provides students with college credit, potential degrees, and career-specific training while still in high school. The program's demanding curriculum, exemplified by David Newhouse's class at Thomas Jefferson High School, focuses on deep independent study and practical applications of knowledge. Students like Dannaly Arevalo, who aims to be a nurse, find value in pursuing business alongside their chosen field, gaining skills transferable to various careers.

Students at Thomas Jefferson High School describe David Newhouse's class as both fun and challenging. One recent morning, students delved into the economics of business, exploring Wallerstein's World System theory. They investigated the intricate process of manufacturing a pair of wireless headphones, tracing the origins of components from different countries, identifying the most cost-effective assembly locations, and understanding the markups applied to consumer goods.

'They have kids picking up the things we use for our phone batteries, and they have to go to the secondary one where they start manufacturing the raw material,' explained Frida Ramirez, a student in the class. Newhouse's ninth-grade program emphasizes deep independent study, preparing students for the demands of college. Many teachers also hold positions as professors at Dallas College, ensuring consistency in instruction for younger students. This challenging course is part of P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School), a Dallas ISD program designed to equip students with college credit and even a degree while still in high school. Students can specialize in fields like computer programming, taking relevant college courses, completing internships, and acquiring industry-recognized certifications. Dannaly Arevalo, a student in the program, aspires to be a nurse and sees the value in pursuing a business pathway. 'I just think it's like the backbone of everything. So whatever career I would go into, I could use business to do entrepreneuring or just to manage my money better,' she stated. P-TECH provides her with the tools to not only work at a hospital but potentially own a company providing nursing services. Newhouse acknowledges the program's rigor, stating, 'Really it's raising the rigor. We're saying, 'OK, 8th grade rigor isn't going to cut it anymore. We need you writing here, ten times more, ten times better.'' Despite initial hesitations, students are increasingly drawn to P-TECH, achieving success in this demanding environment. Geovanny, who opted for P-TECH over a full scholarship to a prestigious private high school, exemplifies this trend. Thomas Jefferson High School principal Ben Jones emphasizes that P-TECH is not exclusive to the academically gifted. 'It's not just hey, let's take the best of the best, the best and the brightest, and let's go give them this better opportunity. It is. Let's take a cross-section of the students who would normally go to our school, or could normally go to our school, and give them this opportunity,' he asserts. Sheree Williams-Brown, an administrator overseeing P-TECH students, acknowledges that some students experience burnout during their junior year. However, she believes the program's model of integrating job training, college, and high school education is the future. The district is actively learning from students who have encountered challenges within P-TECH, implementing strategies like progress monitoring to ensure their success





