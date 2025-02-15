Memphis Woman Permanently Banned from Walmart After Self-Checkout Scam

A Memphis woman has been banned from all Walmart stores in the US after being caught using a self-checkout scam. Ashley Cross, 37, was charged with criminal trespass and theft. This incident adds to her history of shoplifting, including thefts from other retailers like Circle K, Nordstrom Rack, and Dicks Sporting Goods.

Ashley Cross, a 37-year-old woman from Memphis , has been permanently banned from all Walmart stores in the United States due to a history of shoplifting. According to Memphis police, Cross was caught using a self-checkout scam at a Walmart in South Memphis on February 3, 2025. A witness reported seeing two women stealing from the store.

Cross utilized an old battery barcode to scan all her items for $1, successfully stealing 11 ramen packets, a pair of women's boots, blue jeans, and a T-shirt, totaling $137.34. Cross has been charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise less than $1,000 and is currently held on a $7,500 bond. The incident resulted in Cross being placed on Walmart's Authorization of Agency (AOA) list, a legal document that allows property owners to authorize law enforcement to take action against individuals found trespassing, including arrest. This means Cross is prohibited from entering any Walmart location nationwide due to prior shoplifting incidents.Court records obtained by USA Today reveal further details about Cross's history of shoplifting. In April 2024, she was apprehended stealing $33 worth of items from a Circle K gas station. Prior to that, she stole $502 worth of merchandise from Nordstrom Rack in February 2023, $281.12 from Walmart in 2019, and $381.25 from Dick's Sporting Goods. Walmart issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to providing a positive shopping experience for its customers and associates, acknowledging that while such incidents are rare, they do occur.





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shoplifting Walmart Memphis Self-Checkout Trespassing Criminal Charges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman banned from every Walmart location in the United States, company issues statementWalmart has issued a statement on the woman's arrest.

Read more »

Woman banned from every Walmart location in the United States, company issues statementWalmart has issued a statement on the woman's arrest.

Read more »

Woman banned from every Walmart location in the United States, company issues statementWalmart has issued a statement on the woman's arrest.

Read more »

Woman Shoots Boyfriend After Discovering Messages from Another WomanA woman in northwest Harris County, Texas, is accused of killing her boyfriend after finding messages from another woman on his phone. She allegedly confronted him before shooting him multiple times at an apartment complex. The woman was arrested and charged, and during her court appearance, she was reprimanded by the magistrate judge for an outburst.

Read more »

Silverhill Woman Arrested for Stealing $20,000 From Daphne Elderly WomanA Silverhill woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Daphne woman while pet sitting. Lori Nicole Smith replaced the stolen cash with fake money, but the homeowner discovered the fraud after finding a fake $100 bill. Smith confessed to the crime and has been released on bond.

Read more »

Amazon Expected to Surpass Walmart in Quarterly RevenueAnalysts predict Amazon will report $187 billion in revenue for its latest quarter, surpassing Walmart's projected $180 billion. This marks a significant milestone as Amazon is poised to finally overtake Walmart in quarterly revenue, a position Walmart has held for the past 12 years. While Walmart still leads in annual sales, Amazon's revenue is rapidly catching up, fueled by the growth of online shopping.

Read more »