Costco's Double Down on DEI: A Risky Gamble

Costco's unwavering commitment to DEI policies, despite growing legal and financial risks, is drawing scrutiny from shareholders, legal authorities, and the investment community.

Many companies have realized that Diversity , Equity , and Inclusion ( DEI ) programs aren't the guaranteed business success they were once touted to be. Faced with backlash and declining employee morale, giants like Google, Amazon, Walmart, Ford, McDonald's, and others have recently scaled back their DEI initiatives, shifting strategies to mitigate mounting legal and financial risks.

Costco, however, stands apart from this trend, doubling down on its DEI commitments, even at the potential cost of its financial stability and legal standing.Costco's DEI program isn't merely a set of abstract principles; it's deeply ingrained in the company's operations at every level. A dedicated Chief Diversity Officer guides the program, and employees are specifically assigned to diversity goals. This translates into tangible actions, such as prioritizing race and gender in hiring decisions. The company also favors racial minorities and women-owned businesses when selecting suppliers, and its charitable donations go to activist groups, some of which have faced accusations of illegal racial discrimination themselves.A recent shareholder proposal aimed to halt Costco's DEI trajectory, urging the company to assess the risks associated with its diversity policies. The proposal cited the case of Starbucks, which was ordered to pay a $25 million verdict for a single instance of discrimination against a White employee. While that case involved a solitary individual, the potential financial fallout for Costco could be catastrophic. If even a small percentage of Costco's estimated 200,000 non-minority employees filed lawsuits, the company could face judgments totaling tens of billions of dollars. However, Costco's board rejected this proposal and defended its DEI program, asserting that its focus on diversity is about more than just financial gains; it's about 'enhancing our culture and the well-being of people whose lives we influence.' Adding to the complexity, the three largest asset managers, BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, backed the board's decision, controlling nearly a fifth of Costco's shares and likely providing the crucial votes for the proposal's overwhelming passage. These investment giants have consistently championed DEI, even as its legal implications become increasingly apparent.Costco's unwavering commitment to DEI has now attracted the attention of legal authorities at the highest levels. In late January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to scrutinize companies suspected of maintaining illegal discriminatory practices, including DEI initiatives. Each agency is tasked with identifying companies like Costco that may be violating federal anti-discrimination laws. Adding further pressure, a coalition of 19 state attorneys general has also stepped in, urging Costco to reevaluate its DEI policies. They argue that Costco's programs may be in violation of anti-discrimination laws, giving the company a 30-day window to comply with their demands or face further legal action.Costco's decision to maintain its DEI stance is a bold gamble that could have dire consequences. The mounting legal challenges and growing evidence demonstrating that DEI programs foster workplace hostility and fail to deliver the promised business benefits should give pause to anyone still convinced of their effectiveness. As more states and federal agencies scrutinize the legal ramifications of DEI policies, companies like Costco may find themselves on the wrong side of the law, facing penalties that far outweigh any perceived short-term cultural benefits. For investors, this situation serves as a wake-up call. Costco's stock has tripled over the past five years, reaching an all-time high. Embracing divisive, race-based policies could alienate customers and escalate legal risks, ultimately impacting share prices. The tide is turning for many companies. Firms across America are recognizing the dangers of DEI. Disney, Target, and Anheuser-Busch all experienced stock plunges after DEI controversies and are now attempting to mend their reputations. Costco might soon learn that prioritizing diversity at the expense of the law and customer preferences is a gamble that doesn't pay off.





