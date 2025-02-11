Cornyn Faces Toughest Primary Challenge as Texas GOP Shifts Right

Senator John Cornyn, a four-term Republican from Texas, is facing a potential primary challenge in 2026 as the Texas GOP moves further to the right and his popularity among Republican voters declines. Cornyn, who has a history of success in Texas politics, is facing challenges from Attorney General Ken Paxton, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, and Rep. Lance Gooden.

He played a key role in the Republican takeover of the state, secured numerous legislative victories that directly impacted Texans, and held influential positions within the Senate Republican Conference.However, recent polling suggests that if Cornyn were to face Attorney General Ken Paxton in a primary today, Paxton would win. Cornyn's approval rating among Republican-identifying voters has fallen to 48%, one of the lowest among statewide officeholders in Texas. Paxton, who has repeatedly hinted at a potential challenge to Cornyn, has received significant support from former President Donald Trump.Cornyn's primary challengers are not limited to Paxton. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, who represents a heavily Republican district in North Texas, is also considering a run. Van Duyne is a rising star in the GOP, known for her strong fundraising abilities and her focus on conservative issues. Another potential contender is Rep. Lance Gooden, who has been a vocal critic of Cornyn's positions on some key issues. Gooden has also benefited from Trump's endorsement.Despite these challenges, Cornyn is not backing down. He has taken on additional committee assignments this year, focusing on areas that align with Trump's policy priorities. He also ended 2024 with a substantial war chest of $4.1 million in cash on hand and has been actively meeting with key supporters across Texas. Cornyn successfully fended off previous primary challenges from the right, demonstrating his ability to mobilize his considerable resources and network of support





TexasTribune

John Cornyn Texas GOP Primary Challenge Ken Paxton Beth Van Duyne Lance Gooden 2026 Election US Senate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

