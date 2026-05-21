Bleeding Cool provides comprehensive news coverage on the comics industry shutdown, including articles on the comics industry layoffs, the impact on the industry, and analysis of the future.

Bad Seeds and Omega Energy was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaroundwas the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an emailDC Universe's Future With Bad Seeds, Omega Energy And More (Spoilers)Brian Bendis, Frank Miller & Dan Slott Write Amazing Spider-Man #1000Joshua Smeaton Moves Woodland Hills Graphic Novel Rights To PapercutzDavid Josephes Neagley: Sten, Ritchson Film Reacher Spinoff During Chicago Cubs GameBecoming Frank Frazetta, A Never-Before Seen Look At His Early YearsSwipe File: Wonder Woman Kills Again (Spoilers)Nightwing Gets A Zur-En-Arrh All Of His Very Own (Spoilers)The CW Believes Superman & Lois, Arrowverse Shows"Had Their Time"Judge Dredd Vs Kyle Asher in Rebellion/2000AD August 2023 SolicitsMarvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More SpideyMarvel Unveils 7 Star Wars Pride Variants Launching in JuneSCOOP: Milo Manara"s First Art For Frank Miller"s Sin CityStar Wars & Love Everlasting On Next Week"s Previews CoversPhillip Kennedy Johnson & Marco Finnegan Take James Bond In 007 #1Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)The Wheel Of Time Shares Season 2 Episode 1 Details But Not For LongThe Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am BatmanIDW Serialises avocadoesCavan Scott & Rachael Stott"s Star Wars Graphic novelsMichael Walsh.

Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg. Torunn Grønbekk & Edgar Salazar Launch Warhammer 40K Sisters Of Battle Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool deemed worth covering, it seems.

The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production UpdateIt all depends on which state you are living in If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at [email protected] Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we"ll see you here tomorrow.





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Comic Books Comic Industry Shutdown Bleeding Cool Exclusive Coverage Layoffs Impact Future

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