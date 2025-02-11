Coca-Cola Surpasses Revenue Expectations with Global Sales Growth

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter, driven by strong sales volume increases in key markets like the U.S., China, and internationally. The company also saw growth in its premium beverage offerings.

Coca-Cola reported stronger-than-anticipated revenue for the fourth quarter, driven by rising sales volumes across key markets including the U.S., China, and other international regions. The beverage giant's revenue climbed 6% to reach $11.5 billion, surpassing Wall Street's projection of $10.68 billion. Analysts had predicted a minimal increase in unit case volumes, but Coca-Cola exceeded expectations with a 2% rise, reversing a 1% decline observed in the previous quarter.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar experienced notable global growth during the fourth quarter, recording a 13% surge in case volumes. The company reported a 2% increase in volumes for water, coffee, tea, and sports drinks. However, there was a 1% decrease in volumes for juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages. Coke implemented a 9% price increase during the quarter, partly attributed to persistent inflation in markets like Argentina. The price hike also stemmed from Coke's strategy of selling a higher proportion of premium beverages such as Fairlife milk and Topo Chico sparkling water. Last fall, Coca-Cola announced its initiative to make its drinks more accessible by offering smaller pack sizes and refillable bottles. Net income for the October-December period rose 11% to $2.2 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share, surpassing analysts' forecasts of 52 cents. For 2025, Coca-Cola anticipates organic revenue growth of 5% to 6%. The company's organic revenue grew by 12% in the previous year





