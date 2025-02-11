Coca-Cola Beats Revenue and Profit Expectations, Fueled by Price Increases and Growing Demand

Coca-Cola reports strong Q4 earnings, exceeding revenue and profit forecasts. The company cites higher prices and increased demand as key drivers of growth.

Coca-Cola reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, exceeding Wall Street expectations on both revenue and profitability. The beverage giant generated $11.54 billion in revenue during the quarter ended December 31, surpassing the expected $10.68 billion. This impressive performance was driven by a combination of higher prices and increased demand. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency fluctuations, surged 14% year-over-year.

A significant portion of this growth, 9%, came from price increases implemented by Coca-Cola. The company attributed 4% of these price hikes to markets grappling with hyperinflation, while the remaining 5% reflected strategic pricing adjustments and a favorable product mix, meaning consumers opted for more expensive items. Beyond pricing, Coca-Cola also witnessed a 2% increase in unit case volume, reversing the previous quarter's decline. This positive trend was attributed to robust demand in key markets such as China, Brazil, and the United States. The company's sparkling soft drinks segment, anchored by its iconic soda brand, saw a 2% volume increase. Coke Zero Sugar experienced a substantial 13% volume surge during the quarter. The water, sports, coffee, and tea division reported a 2% volume growth, with water and tea witnessing increased demand. However, sports drinks and coffee volume experienced a decline. The juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages division saw a 1% volume contraction, primarily due to declines in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, partially offset by growth in North America. Looking ahead to 2025, Coca-Cola projects organic revenue growth of 5% to 6% and anticipates comparable earnings per share to rise 2% to 3%. This projection factors in a 6% to 7% headwind from currency exchange fluctuations and a minor impact from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural changes





