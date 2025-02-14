Clayface Movie for DC Studios Lands Potential Directors

The upcoming Clayface movie for DC Studios is one step closer to reality with Deadline reporting that Truth or Dare's Jeff Wadlow and Speak No Evil's James Watkins are in the running to direct. The project, based on a script by Mike Flanagan, is currently in pre-production with a tentative 2025 start date.

While several superheroes are already slated for DC Universe's Chapter 1: 'Gods and Monsters', the infamous Batman villain will also be headlining his own film.

According to the report, Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow and Speak No Evil filmmaker James Watkins are currently in contention for the Clayface directing role at DC Studios. The trade states that 'DC Studios will be hearing pitches from potential filmmakers next week,' which may indicate that there are additional candidates in the running. At press time, DC Studios has not commented on the Clayface director report.This director update signifies that DC Studios is pleased with Flanagan's script, which has become a benchmark for the DCU. It's been reported that the mandate is for no project to proceed until the creative vision is finalized. The fact that horror directors are being considered for the job also highlights how the studio intends for the Clayface movie to delve into that specific genre. However, the report reveals another key development: DC Studios has seemingly initiated the Clayface casting process but hasn't yet selected a lead star.Whoever is ultimately hired to direct Clayface will have a say in who will star in the film, with the decision being made jointly between the filmmaker and DC Studios. It remains to be seen whether Alan Tudyk, who voices the DCU's Clayface in Creature Commandos, will reprise his role in the movie. While time will tell if Wadlow, Watkins, or another director will land the Clayface job, it's very exciting that DC Studios wants to emphasize the horror aspects of the character, which could make this one of the most unique DC films in a while. Given Clayface's diverse history in DC Comics, it will be fascinating to see where DC Studios takes him after his solo film. Hopefully, as Clayface gets closer to finding its director, more information about the lead actor will surface in the coming months.





Casting is expected to begin once a director is chosen, and rumors suggest that the search for the perfect actor to portray Clayface is already underway.

