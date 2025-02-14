DC Studios Begins Hearing Director Pitches for Clayface Horror-Thriller

DC Studios has officially kicked off its search for a director for its upcoming horror-thriller film featuring Clayface. Deadline reports that the studio is currently considering several potential candidates, including Jeff Wadlow and James Watkins. Casting is expected to begin once a director is chosen, and rumors suggest that the search for the perfect actor to portray Clayface is already underway.

DC Studios has officially begun the process of selecting a director for its upcoming Clayface horror-thriller film. According to Deadline, the studio is currently in talks with several potential candidates, including Jeff Wadlow and James Watkins. While casting is not expected to commence until a director is officially chosen, rumors suggest that the search for the perfect actor to embody the iconic villain has already begun.

Wadlow, known for his work in the horror genre with films like Imaginary, Fantasy Island, and Truth or Dare, as well as the action-comedy Kick-Ass 2, brings a distinct style to the table. Watkins, on the other hand, has directed chilling thrillers like Speak No Evil, Bastille Day, and The Woman in Black, hinting at a possible darker and more suspenseful approach. The movie, penned by acclaimed writer/filmmaker Mike Flanagan, is expected to be a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly established DC universe. This means that the film's story will be interconnected with other projects within this shared universe, such as the animated series Creature Commandos. Interestingly, Alan Tudyk, who voices Clayface in Creature Commandos, is also set to appear in a live-action role within the DCU, according to James Gunn's previous statements. While Tudyk's exact role remains a mystery, his involvement in both the animated and live-action iterations of the Clayface character suggests a significant presence for this iconic villain within the expanding DC universe.





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DC Studios Clayface Horror-Thriller James Gunn Peter Safran DCU

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's FBI Nominee Faces Skepticism as Confirmation Hearing BeginsKash Patel, a staunch Trump loyalist and controversial figure, faces intense scrutiny during his confirmation hearing to become FBI director. His past rhetoric and close ties to the president raise concerns about his impartiality and potential to reshape the agency.

Read more »

Clayface is Alive and Well in the DCU, James Gunn ConfirmsJames Gunn has clarified that Clayface is not dead after his apparent demise in the animated series, 'Batman: Caped Crusader'. While the shape-shifting villain seemingly met his end in Episode 5, Gunn assured fans on social media that Clayface is alive and well, highlighting his regenerative abilities. This news comes ahead of the highly anticipated solo Clayface film directed by Mike Flanagan, scheduled for release in 2026.

Read more »

Clayface Makes a Haunting Comeback With New ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Figure From McFarlane ToysClayface looking surprised in Batman: The Animated Series

Read more »

‘Harley Quinn’ Just Wasted One of Its Best Ideas From Season 4Harley, Ivy, Bane, Frank, King Shark, and Clayface in the poster for Harley Quinn Season 5

Read more »

Clayface Takes Shape With a Haunting New 'Batman: The Animated Series’ Figure From MondoClayface Antagonizes Batman

Read more »

Mondo Unveils New Batman: The Animated Series Clayface FigureMondo, known for its high-quality collectibles, has released a new action figure based on Clayface from the beloved Batman: The Animated Series. The figure comes in both regular and exclusive editions, each featuring a range of accessories and intricate details.

Read more »