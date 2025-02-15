Cincinnati Police Officer's Compassion Prevent Suicide, Bodycam Footage Shows

The bodycam footage of Specialist Kevin Newman's heroic intervention in a suicide attempt was released, highlighting the importance of compassion and training in handling mental health crises.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge praised Specialist Kevin Newman and his partner for their bravery in preventing a suicide last November. The officers skillfully persuaded a woman to step back from the edge of a parking garage where she was threatening to jump. Bodycam footage recently released showcases Newman's compassionate pleas, saying things like, 'Hey, please don't jump. Come here, please. Come here. I'm going to help you. Can I help you get over? Let me help you climb over?'.

Theetge acknowledged Newman's natural empathy, stating, 'He's so compassionate on a daily basis. For him to handle this radio run the way he did doesn't surprise me at all.' All new Cincinnati Police recruits receive at least 40 hours of training on managing mental health crises, including suicide, overdoses, and other mental breakdowns. However, Theetge emphasizes that officers must apply their training with empathy and calmness in unpredictable situations. 'We cannot train them on what to do if a woman is about to jump off a four-story roof,' Theetge explained. 'We can try and teach them how to be compassionate, how to speak to them, and how to lower the anxiety for everybody involved.' Cincinnati FOP President Ken Kober shared his experience with a similar situation, underscoring the importance of empathy and building rapport. He recounted meeting a 70-year-old woman who refused to leave her bed, claiming officers would have to break her arms to move her. Kober remembered connecting with her, offering to accompany her for a check-up to demonstrate that it wasn't scary. 'In every situation, it's different. But the way you approach it is typically the same, which is you want to build that rapport,' Kober said. 'You have got to show compassion to these folks, which in this case, was just done at an expert level.'After such incidents, officers transport individuals to UC Medical Center's mental health ward for evaluation. Follow-ups are occasional but not routine. Theetge added that handling mental health crises has become a regular aspect of the job for CPD officers. 'Now, it seems like somebody's mental health status is often at the basis of whatever we're dealing with them for,' Theetge said. The department declined to disclose the woman's identity, citing health privacy laws. Theetge assured that individuals talked out of suicide are rarely charged with a crime and are instead given temporary treatment. For those facing mental health challenges, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers free and anonymous support. Police leaders also encourage calling 911 for assistance, as dispatchers and officers are trained to connect individuals with the appropriate resources





