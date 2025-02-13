Chinese Businesses Embrace DeepSeek AI, Fueling Rapid Growth and Competition

DeepSeek, a Chinese-developed AI model, is making waves in the business world. Its affordability and claimed superiority over OpenAI's ChatGPT are driving rapid adoption across various sectors. Businesses are leveraging DeepSeek's capabilities to enhance productivity, explore new applications, and gain a competitive edge.

Chinese businesses are rapidly adopting DeepSeek, a new artificial intelligence model developed by Chinese engineers, to enhance productivity and explore its potential across various sectors. DeepSeek has garnered significant attention due to its cost-effectiveness and claimed superiority over OpenAI's ChatGPT in reasoning capabilities, despite US restrictions on China 's access to advanced semiconductors.

This widespread adoption is unprecedented, according to Wei Sun, principal analyst of artificial intelligence at Counterpoint Research. She highlights the speed of adoption, the scale of business integration, and the diverse range of industries embracing DeepSeek. Major cloud computing providers like Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent, and Baidu have all integrated DeepSeek's latest model into their platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of users.The enthusiasm for DeepSeek extends beyond individual businesses. It has also fueled optimism in Chinese stock markets, with UBS reporting that AI-related Chinese stocks have surged by 15% since the start of the year, outperforming the broader MSCI China Index. This surge is partly attributed to DeepSeek's open-source nature, allowing individuals and companies to download and customize the model. DeepSeek has also advertised significantly lower prices for applications compared to OpenAI's ChatGPT. This affordability has been instrumental in democratizing access to AI, particularly in less developed regions of China, according to Wenhao Zhang, CEO of the Beijing-based consumer marketing consultancy Doodod.Several businesses, including Movitech, a software company, have already witnessed tangible benefits from integrating DeepSeek. Movitech claims a 25% boost in sales since incorporating an earlier version of DeepSeek in the fourth quarter of last year. They plan to launch a new application powered by DeepSeek by the end of March, aiming to enhance clients' decision-making capabilities. The impact of DeepSeek is also evident in the increased sales of Apple Mac Minis in China. Data from consultancy WPIC shows a significant rise in online sales from November to January compared to the same period last year. DeepSeek's affordability is pressuring more expensive AI models to lower their prices, making the technology more accessible to a wider range of businesses. Chim Lee, senior Asia analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, believes that DeepSeek's open-source nature will accelerate the commoditization of AI, enabling even faster scaling. This rapid adoption of DeepSeek doesn't necessarily mean it will be the sole AI provider for Chinese companies. The AI landscape is constantly evolving, with new models emerging from both the US and China. Movitech, for instance, also utilizes Alibaba's Qwen AI model. Ultimately, businesses will gravitate towards the AI models that deliver the best cost-effectiveness and results, whether it's OpenAI, DeepSeek, or other emerging players





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Deepseek Openai Chatgpt China Business Productivity Competition Cloud Computing Open-Source

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese Businesses Rush to Embrace Open-Source AI Model DeepSeekChinese businesses across diverse industries are rapidly adopting DeepSeek, a cost-effective and open-source AI model, to improve productivity and explore its transformative potential. The model's accessibility and impressive capabilities have fueled a surge in interest, driving a wave of AI adoption in China.

Read more »

China: AI’s Sputnik moment? A short Q and A on DeepSeekOn 20 January the Chinese start-up DeepSeek released its AI model DeepSeek-R1.

Read more »

Chinese businesses rush to try DeepSeek AI at ‘unprecedented' scaleChinese businesses are tapping DeepSeek’s newest AI model to see how it can improve productivity.

Read more »

DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT: Hands On With DeepSeek’s R1 ChatbotDeekSeek’s chatbot with the R1 model is a stunning release from the Chinese startup. While it’s an innovation in training efficiency, hallucinations still run rampant.

Read more »

DeepSeek AI Software Banned from US Government Devices Over National Security ConcernsHouse lawmakers are introducing legislation to ban the Chinese AI software DeepSeek from US government devices citing national security risks and alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The bill, 'No DeepSeek on Government Devices Act,' is backed by bipartisan support and follows a similar ban on TikTok over data-sharing concerns. Research suggests DeepSeek's code is linked to the Chinese Communist Party and China Mobile, a company with close ties to the Chinese military. Lawmakers warn that DeepSeek could be used to steal sensitive data from US citizens and threaten national security.

Read more »

Chinese AI Company DeepSeek Releases Image GeneratorOpenAI accuses Chinese AI startup DeepSeek of improperly using its models to train its own image generator, DeepSeek. OpenAI claims to have 'some evidence' that DeepSeek engaged in 'distillation,' a method of replicating AI models by using their output for training. Microsoft, which holds a 49% stake in OpenAI, discovered last fall that individuals linked to DeepSeek had extracted a significant amount of data via OpenAI's API. This news has sparked controversy, with some pointing out the irony of OpenAI accusing DeepSeek of practices similar to those OpenAI itself has been accused of.

Read more »