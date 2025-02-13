Chinese Businesses Rush to Embrace Open-Source AI Model DeepSeek

Chinese businesses across diverse industries are rapidly adopting DeepSeek, a cost-effective and open-source AI model, to improve productivity and explore its transformative potential. The model's accessibility and impressive capabilities have fueled a surge in interest, driving a wave of AI adoption in China.

Chinese businesses are rapidly embracing DeepSeek, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence model developed by Chinese researchers, to enhance productivity and explore its transformative potential. In a remarkable surge of adoption, major players across diverse sectors, including automakers (BYD), financial institutions (at least nine securities companies), state-owned telecoms (three operators), and the smartphone brand Honor, have integrated with DeepSeek within just the past week.

This unprecedented rate of adoption, coupled with the model's wide-ranging applications and accessibility across industries, has sent shockwaves through the tech landscape.DeepSeek's emergence has coincided with a wave of optimism surrounding artificial intelligence in China, with AI-related stocks soaring by 15% since the start of the year, significantly outpacing the broader market. The timing is crucial, as DeepSeek released its latest R1 model on January 20th. This model's impressive capabilities, particularly its cost-effective reasoning abilities, have sparked intense interest and propelled AI discussions beyond major urban centers, reaching even less developed regions. DeepSeek's open-source nature and comparatively lower pricing compared to rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT have further fueled its appeal. Businesses can readily download, customize, and implement DeepSeek's models, making AI technology more accessible and affordable. This openness has democratized AI, challenging the perception that it is exclusive to large corporations with substantial resources. DeepSeek's impact extends beyond individual companies; it is driving a broader market shift towards AI adoption, pressuring existing players to adjust their strategies and pricing to remain competitive.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Deepseek Open-Source China Business Adoption Chatgpt Productivity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese businesses rush to try DeepSeek AI at ‘unprecedented' scaleChinese businesses are tapping DeepSeek’s newest AI model to see how it can improve productivity.

Read more »

China: AI’s Sputnik moment? A short Q and A on DeepSeekOn 20 January the Chinese start-up DeepSeek released its AI model DeepSeek-R1.

Read more »

DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT: Hands On With DeepSeek’s R1 ChatbotDeekSeek’s chatbot with the R1 model is a stunning release from the Chinese startup. While it’s an innovation in training efficiency, hallucinations still run rampant.

Read more »

DeepSeek AI Software Banned from US Government Devices Over National Security ConcernsHouse lawmakers are introducing legislation to ban the Chinese AI software DeepSeek from US government devices citing national security risks and alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The bill, 'No DeepSeek on Government Devices Act,' is backed by bipartisan support and follows a similar ban on TikTok over data-sharing concerns. Research suggests DeepSeek's code is linked to the Chinese Communist Party and China Mobile, a company with close ties to the Chinese military. Lawmakers warn that DeepSeek could be used to steal sensitive data from US citizens and threaten national security.

Read more »

Chinese AI Company DeepSeek Releases Image GeneratorOpenAI accuses Chinese AI startup DeepSeek of improperly using its models to train its own image generator, DeepSeek. OpenAI claims to have 'some evidence' that DeepSeek engaged in 'distillation,' a method of replicating AI models by using their output for training. Microsoft, which holds a 49% stake in OpenAI, discovered last fall that individuals linked to DeepSeek had extracted a significant amount of data via OpenAI's API. This news has sparked controversy, with some pointing out the irony of OpenAI accusing DeepSeek of practices similar to those OpenAI itself has been accused of.

Read more »

Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Challenges US Dominance with Open-Source Model R1DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, has developed an open-source large language model (LLM) called R1 that has quickly gained recognition for its impressive performance and cost-effectiveness. R1's rapid ascent in the AI rankings has sparked discussions about the competitive landscape in the field and the importance of open-source AI.

Read more »