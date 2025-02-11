CBP Officer Arrested in El Paso for Smuggling and Drug Trafficking

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in El Paso, Texas, has been arrested on charges of smuggling and drug trafficking. Manuel Perez Jr. is accused of conspiring to bring undocumented individuals into the U.S. for financial gain and possessing a significant amount of cocaine with the intent to distribute it. This arrest follows recent investigations into widespread misconduct within CBP, prompting calls for a more thorough federal inquiry.

A Customs and Border Protection ( CBP ) officer was arrested in El Paso , Texas , on smuggling and drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas . Manuel Perez Jr., a resident of El Paso , was apprehended and charged for his alleged role in a conspiracy to smuggle undocumented individuals into the United States for financial gain and involvement in drug trafficking activities. U.S.

Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas announced the charges. Federal prosecutors allege that between December 21, 2023, and February 5, 2025, Perez Jr. engaged in the smuggling and attempted smuggling of undocumented noncitizens into the U.S. They claim he facilitated the entry of a vehicle driven by an undocumented noncitizen at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso as part of human smuggling operations.Moreover, Perez Jr. is accused of conspiring to possess a substance containing at least 5 kilograms of cocaine from November 1, 2019, through February 5, 2025, with the intention of distributing it throughout Texas, Louisiana, and North Carolina. He faces one count of conspiracy to bring undocumented noncitizens to the United States for financial gain, three counts of bringing undocumented noncitizens to the United States for financial gain, and one count of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. This arrest follows a series of investigations into hundreds of U.S. border officers for alleged misconduct, including trafficking, bribery, and sexual assault, which came to light in September 2023.Official figures obtained by Newsweek revealed that 211 CBP officers faced accusations ranging from serious criminal offenses such as drug smuggling to non-criminal misconduct. The documents detailed 17 alleged cases of domestic violence, 11 cases of sexual assault, and 10 cases of smuggling migrants across the border. An additional 11 agents were under investigation for physically assaulting a detainee, while 13 were accused of associating with criminal gangs. At the time, all cases were under review by the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), and concerned active officers. The findings of alleged misconduct during the 2023-2024 fiscal year have prompted calls for an FBI investigation. While it remains unclear whether Perez Jr. was among the agents investigated in September, Esparza stated that his investigation was a collaborative effort involving the FBI El Paso, OPR, and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.





