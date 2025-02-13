Carnage Sets His Sights on Marvel's Most Powerful Heroes

Eddie Brock, now bonded with the murderous symbiote Carnage, embarks on a deadly rampage targeting powerful heroes and villains across the Marvel Universe. The series explores the terrifying dynamic between Eddie and Carnage, revealing Carnage's desire to elevate his power by slaying these formidable opponents.

The upcoming Marvel series, Venom : Lethal Protector, is already shaping up to be bad news for some of Marvel ’s most powerful characters. Eddie Brock has long been known as the host of the Venom symbiote, and Carnage is Venom ’s bloodthirsty offspring that originally bonded with the serial killer Cletus Kasady. Eddie has to find people to kill to keep Carnage in line, and their next targets range from cosmic heroes and villains to street-level vigilantes.

\Eddie agreed to bond with Carnage to keep them alive, but now he’s linked to a killing machine that constantly needs its bloodlust satiated. That’s the premise of Venom: Lethal Protector, which sees Eddie and Carnage on a bloody rampage. Readers really get to see the working dynamic between Eddie Brock and Carnage on display. Even without Venom, Eddie is still trying to do good by hunting killers across America. It does have the added bonus of satisfying Carnage’s needs as far as bloodshed goes. Carnage and Eddie hold a conversation inside Eddie’s mind that readers get to eavesdrop on, with Carnage constantly screaming for Eddie to find someone to kill. \Carnage gets his wish when they find the Hopscotch Killer, but the only problem is he’s the co-pilot of the plane. Eddie Brock and Carnage kill the co-pilot in the plane’s cockpit, but not before the Hopscotch Killer takes out the pilot and sends the plane veering towards the ground. Eddie uses the Carnage symbiote to craft a set of wings to fly away from the plane before it crashes, packing all of its passengers in a net that he drags behind him. Carnage tells Eddie that saving lives wasn’t what he signed up for. Just as Carnage appears to take control over Eddie’s body, Eddie wakes up in a bed back home. He’s missing time from escaping the plane to waking up, and demands Carnage tells him what happened to the passengers. Carnage, dressed as a rather dapper gentleman in a blood-red matching suit and hat, refuses to answer Eddie’s questions. They argue over whether Eddie is secretly a killer before moving on to the topic at hand: finding more bodies to kill. Except this time Carnage wants the victims to have powers. After all, Carnage is evaluating potential hosts. When Eddie asks who Carnage has in mind, we get a look at heroes and villains Carnage is scouting. \Carnage has his sights set high when it comes to characters he’s looking to kill. Inside Eddie Brock’s mind, where his conversation with Carnage takes place, we see a wall with lined with Silver Surfer, Hela, Phoenix, Bullseye, and Elektra. It’s a look ahead at the possible guest stars fans will see in future issues of Venom: Lethal Protector. Galactus, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and Hela can be considered omega-level characters. They’re adventures typically take them to the cosmos or other realms like Asgard, whereas until recently Carnage and Venom have been Earth-based characters. However, Eddie Brock was formerly the King in Black and ruler over all the symbiotes, while Carnage has been traveling across the Marvel Universe amassing power, turning the symbiote into something not unlike a god. Carnage must have liked his taste at new power, and is looking to get more of it by slaying these powerful heroes and villains.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CARNAGE VENOM MARVEL COMICS NEW SERIES SUPERHEROES VILLAINS SYMBIOTE POWERS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carnage Sets Sights on Marvel's Most Powerful HeroesEddie Brock and Carnage's latest adventure sees them targeting cosmic heroes and villains, with Carnage actively seeking new hosts to enhance his power.

Read more »

Marvel Studios Sets Sights on X-Men Reboot, Casting and Release Date Details EmergeMarvel Studios is reportedly casting lead roles for its highly anticipated X-Men reboot, aiming for a release in late 2027. The project is expected to introduce the mutant team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and feature both familiar and lesser-known characters.

Read more »

Fantastic Four MCU Movie Trailer Sets Record for Marvel StudiosThe newly released trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has set a new record for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Read more »

Marvel Comics Capitalizes on Marvel Rivals Success with New Comic Covers and X-Manhunt CrossoverMarvel Comics is expanding the universe of the popular mobile game Marvel Rivals into comic books with a series of variant covers featuring artwork from the game's developers. Simultaneously, Marvel is launching an exciting crossover event called X-Manhunt in their X-Men comic books, featuring Professor X's escape from prison and the ensuing conflict among mutant factions.

Read more »

Peach Momoko's Marvel Kimono Variants: A Must-Have for Marvel RivalsPeach Momoko's stunning new kimono-inspired costume designs for Marvel heroes are perfect for future Marvel Rivals skins. The article explores how these vibrant redesigns could elevate the game and bring Momoko's unique artistic vision to a wider audience.

Read more »

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Advanced Suit 2.0 Swings into Marvel RivalsInsomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC release coincides with a special crossover event in Marvel Rivals, bringing the Advanced Suit 2.0 to all platforms.

Read more »