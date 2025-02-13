Carnage Sets Sights on Marvel's Most Powerful Heroes

Eddie Brock and Carnage's latest adventure sees them targeting cosmic heroes and villains, with Carnage actively seeking new hosts to enhance his power.

The symbiote-infused adventures of Eddie Brock and Carnage are taking a sinister turn, with the murderous duo setting their sights on some of Marvel 's most powerful beings. Eddie, forever bound to the bloodthirsty Carnage, is struggling to maintain control as the symbiote's insatiable hunger for carnage grows. The latest story arc sees Eddie and Carnage on a bloody quest, targeting not just ordinary criminals but cosmic heroes and villains alike.

This isn't a casual game of cat and mouse; Carnage is actively hunting potential hosts, seeking to elevate his power through the absorption of formidable beings. Inside Eddie's mind, a chilling wall of targets reveals the scope of Carnage's ambition: Silver Surfer, Hela, Phoenix, Bullseye, and Elektra, names that send shivers down the spine of even the most seasoned Marvel fan. These are not your average street-level adversaries. The implications are staggering. Galactus, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and Hela are Omega-level entities, powerhouses whose adventures often span galaxies and realms beyond Earth. Carnage, once confined to the earthly realm, is now reaching for cosmic dominance. This uneasy alliance between Eddie and Carnage is teetering on the brink of chaos, with the fate of the Marvel Universe hanging in the balance. Will Eddie Brock be able to keep Carnage's bloodlust in check, or will the symbiote's insatiable hunger consume everything in its path





