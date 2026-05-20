Breaking News Headlines

Including sexual misconduct allegations against participants in the reality TV show 'Married at First Sight UK', 17,000 residents under fire threat in Southern California, Senate votes to end Iran war, marijuana bust for NFL player, Colbert's show winding down, phenomenon in Argentina, traffic jam of bees, mental health benefits from daily tasks, photo technique explanation, World news, precaution for cruise ship passengers and more...

Channel 4 pulls all episodes of 'Married at First Sight UK' after sexual misconduct claims More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes Senate advances bill aimed at ending Iran war as Cassidy, after primary loss, flips to support Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of probation Stephen Colbert's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a void Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner The World in Pictures US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25 The World in Picture.

Channel 4 pulls all episodes of 'Married at First Sight UK' after sexual misconduct claims More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes Senate advances bill aimed at ending Iran war as Cassidy, after primary loss, flips to support Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of probation Stephen Colbert's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a void Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner The World in Pictures US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25 The World in Picture





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