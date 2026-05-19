The Afternoon WireLIVE New York will host 8 World Cup games, including the final, in New Jersey. Here's what you need to know. [Remaining text continues.]

The Afternoon WireLIVE New York will host 8 World Cup games, including the final, in New Jersey . Here's what you need to know. Cannes standout 'Paper Tiger' reveals a new side to Miles Teller.

Federal court rejects Elon Musk's claims against OpenAI, saying he filed his lawsuit too late. Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. When should you get a mammogram? Conflicting advice makes it hard to know.

How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner. The World in Pictures. Trump has hindered offshore wind while China and other countries invest heavily. When should you get a mammogram?

Conflicting advice makes it hard to know. Trump administration launches TrumpRx website for discounted drugs. Such great heights: They're tall, they're proud — and they're getting together. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia-China ties have reached a ‘truly unprecedented level’ in a video address released by the Kremlin on Tuesday, ahead of his visit to China for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment.

President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority.

After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for error. The U.S., Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia-China ties have reached a ‘truly unprecedented level’ in a video address released by the Kremlin on Tuesday, ahead of his visit to China for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping





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World Cup New Jersey Trump Russia-China Ties Biden Administration Immigration And Customs Enforcement Steelworkers Blast Offshore Wind Discrimination Health US Steel Boardingschools Offshore Wind Adopted Kids Current And Former Steelworkers Tennessee West Virginia Virginia China Greenland

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