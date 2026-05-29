Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during static fire test at Cape Canaveral

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a static fire test Thursday night at Cape Canaveral, causing no injuries but shaking nearby homes. The incident may delay planned launches of Amazon Kuiper satellites and NASA missions.

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded during a static fire test Thursday night at Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral , sending a fireball into the sky and shaking homes along Florida's Space Coast.

No injuries were reported, but the incident marks another setback for the heavy-lift rocket program that is expected to support future commercial satellite launches and NASA lunar missions. The explosion occurred during a hot-fire, or static fire, test of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket ahead of a planned launch next week carrying Amazon Kuiper internet satellites. Blue Origin confirmed an 'anomaly' occurred during the test and said all personnel were accounted for and safe.

Emergency crews responded to the launch complex, but officials said there was no danger to the surrounding community from fire, fumes or other hazards. Residents in Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach reported hearing and feeling the blast around 9 p.m. Local social media channels quickly filled with photos and videos showing a large orange fireball rising from the launch site.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the agency is coordinating with Blue Origin and other partners to investigate the incident and determine whether it could affect future missions. Space expert Ken Kremer, founder of Space UpClose, said there are a lot of smart people working on Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket. He said Thursday night's test failure may shake credibility in the short term, but 'they will recover. You can't just give up when something goes wrong.

But it also means you have to redouble your efforts.

' Officials with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station warned that debris from Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explosion could wash up on Florida's beaches. Do not touch it. That debris could be 'hazardous and direct contact could pose health risks,' officials said in a news release. In a post on X, the Brevard County Emergency Management Office said there was no threat to the public as a result of the rocket explosion.

It remains unclear how much damage was done to the launch pad, support infrastructure or the rocket itself. Officials have not said whether the planned launch of Amazon's Kuiper satellites will be delayed or canceled. NASA also has not determined whether the incident could affect future Artemis lunar exploration missions or other programs that may rely on New Glenn's heavy-lift capabilities.

New Glenn is Blue Origin's flagship orbital rocket and represents the company's effort to compete directly with SpaceX and other launch providers in the commercial and government spaceflight markets. Standing 321 feet (98 meters) tall, the rocket is named after astronaut John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth. The vehicle first flew in 2025 and is designed to carry large satellites, national security payloads and lunar mission hardware. The rocket already faced challenges earlier this year.

In April, a New Glenn mission suffered an engine-related problem that left a satellite in an incorrect orbit, grounding the vehicle while engineers worked to address the issue. The explosion Thursday night adds to the program's growing list of technical hurdles. The explosion was immediately felt across portions of Brevard County, where rocket launches are a regular part of daily life.

Residents reported homes rattling from the blast, while beachgoers and nearby communities watched the fireball from across the Space Coast. Launch Complex 36 is visible from portions of Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach, making the incident highly visible to the public. Despite the dramatic scene, local emergency management officials emphasized there was no threat to public safety and no reported injuries.

Blue Origin acknowledged the test failure but said the company is focused on determining what happened and returning to flight.

'We experienced an anomaly during today's hot-fire test,' the company said in a statement. The investigation will likely involve teams from Blue Origin, NASA, and the Space Force, working to identify the root cause of the explosion. The outcome could impact not only commercial satellite launches but also NASA's Artemis program, which had considered New Glenn for lunar cargo delivery. The New Glenn rocket is central to Blue Origin's long-term ambitions, including the development of a crewed lunar lander.

Thursday's explosion is a stark reminder of the inherent risks in rocket testing, yet it also highlights the resilience required in aerospace engineering. As experts like Ken Kremer point out, setbacks are not uncommon, and the ability to recover is what defines successful programs. The coming weeks will be critical as Blue Origin works to understand the failure and its path forward





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Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket Explosion Static Fire Test Cape Canaveral

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