Blockchain.com Appoints New Executives in Preparation for Potential IPO

Blockchain.com is taking steps towards a potential IPO with the appointment of Justin Evans as CFO and Mike Wilcox as COO. The move comes amid a surge in institutional adoption and a more balanced regulatory environment for crypto.

Blockchain.com continues its journey towards a potential initial public offering ( IPO ) with the appointment of two seasoned executives. Justin Evans, formerly of Ribbit Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, joins the company as chief financial officer (CFO), while Mike Wilcox, previously CFO of Velocity Global and a former Point72 portfolio manager, takes on the role of chief operating officer (COO). This strategic move comes amidst a surge in cryptocurrency firms exploring public listings.

Other notable companies reportedly considering IPOs include Circle, Kraken, Bullish Global (Parent company of CoinDesk), Gemini, Ripple, and BitGo. The growing interest in public offerings is fueled by several factors, including increased institutional adoption and a more balanced regulatory environment. Major financial institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity have launched exchange-traded fund (ETF) offerings in the cryptocurrency space, signaling growing confidence in the market. Additionally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to adopt a more measured approach towards digital assets, creating a potentially more favorable climate for IPOs.Evans highlighted the company's commitment to going public, stating, “Blockchain.com is taking the steps necessary to be a public company, if and when the public markets are available.” The company's valuation has seen fluctuations over time. In March 2021, it raised $300 million at a $5.2 billion post-money valuation in its Series C funding round. In 2022, a funding round increased its valuation to $14 billion. More recently, in November 2023, the company announced a funding round led by King Street Capital Management, valuing it at $5.2 billion





