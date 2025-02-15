Mikel Merino's Late Double Secures Arsenal's 2-0 Win Over Leicester

Mikel Merino scored two goals in the closing stages to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Leicester City in the English Premier League.

Mikel Merino came off the bench to score two late goals for Arsenal , securing a vital 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Leicester City in the English Premier League on Saturday. Leicester put up a strong fight against the Gunners, frustrating their attack for much of the match. With Arsenal 's usual attacking trio struggling to create clear-cut chances, manager Mikel Arteta opted for a tactical change in the 69th minute, introducing central midfielder Merino as a striker.

The move paid immediate dividends as Merino capitalized on two well-delivered crosses, netting a brace in the closing stages to secure the win for Arsenal. Merino's decisive contribution underlined his versatility and his ability to deliver in crucial moments. This victory keeps Arsenal in the hunt for a top-four finish, while Leicester remain embroiled in a relegation battle





