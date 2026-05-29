Big Lick Comic Con NOVA Highlights

Get ready for a weekend of entertainment, activities, and news at Big Lick Comic Con NOVA. The convention features a reunion with the cast of James Cameron's Aliens, a RWBY cast reunion event, and a X-Men reunion Q&A with Alison Sealy-Smith and Catherine Disher. Additionally, a Disney reunion featuring Bill Farmer, Kaitlyn Robrock, and Tony Anselmo will take place.

Big Lick Comic Con NOVA promises a weekend full of entertainment, activities, news, and unforgettable memories. The convention features a reunion with the cast of James Cameron's Aliens , including Ricco Ross, Daniel Kash, and Jeanette Goldstein.

The panel will be hosted by Collider's Maggie Lovitt and will celebrate the film's immense legacy. Additionally, a RWBY cast reunion event will take place, featuring the voice talent behind the four major characters. The panel will be hosted by Maggie Lovitt and will discuss the show's success and legacy. Other panels include a X-Men reunion Q&A with Alison Sealy-Smith and Catherine Disher, and a Disney reunion featuring Bill Farmer, Kaitlyn Robrock, and Tony Anselmo.

These panels will provide a unique opportunity for fans to hear from the actors and voice talent behind some of their favorite characters





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