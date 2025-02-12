Betting on the Under: 76ers vs. Nets Prediction

Despite a potential lack of offensive fireworks, betting on the Under in the 76ers vs. Nets matchup could be a profitable strategy. The slow pace of both teams, combined with the absence of key players like Joel Embiid and Cam Thomas, suggests a low-scoring contest.

This matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets might not be the most thrilling to watch. Both teams are known for their slow pace, and Joel Embiid 's participation is uncertain. Despite this, betting on the Under , which has been highly profitable in Brooklyn games, could be a smart strategy. Coming off a disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors, the 76ers are traveling to face an equally struggling Nets team.

This game is shaping up to be a sloppy affair between two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid's status is unclear, and the Nets are missing their leading scorer, Cam Thomas. I anticipate that neither team will consistently generate offense during this matchup.Embiid, a seven-time All-Star, played yesterday against the Raptors, scoring 27 points. However, he passed on a wide-open game-tying three-pointer late in the game, opting for a turnover instead. With the 76ers playing the second half of a back-to-back, it seems unlikely that Nick Nurse will have his star player available. This absence is a positive sign for those betting on the Under. The Nets have been one of the best Under teams in the NBA this season, going 11-2 in that direction since January 15. This includes a perfect 7-0 record when the game total is 213 or lower. Brooklyn's offense ranks 29th in points per game (105.1) and 28th in offensive rating (108.8), further hampered by the absence of Cam Thomas and his 24.7 PPG. Without their key guard, head coach Jordi Fernandez Torres relies on only one player scoring more than 14 PPG. The Nets' struggles extend to their slow pace of play, ranking last in pace (96.1), which leads to fewer possessions and consequently, fewer points scored. Brooklyn allows the eighth-fewest points per game (111.3) in the NBA and the second-fewest shot attempts per game (83.8). This defensive strategy could significantly limit the 76ers' scoring opportunities, especially if Embiid is out. The 76ers themselves are 25th in the league in PPG (109.4), 21st in field-goal percentage (45.6%), and 28th in pace (96.7). Coach Nurse's lineup has been inconsistent at best, and losing rookie Jared McCain for the season last month dealt a blow to any momentum the team seemed to be building. However, the Nets' offensive shortcomings, ranking 27th in field-goal percentage (44%), 21st in 3-point percentage (35%), and 24th in assists (24.7), suggest that the 76ers should be able to contain them regardless of Embiid's presence. While Tyrese Maxey has been impressive this season, he has recently struggled with turnovers. Averaging 2.5 per game overall, he has committed four turnovers in each of his last three games. The 24-year-old has recorded at least three turnovers in 23 of 46 games this season, including a four-turnover performance in his last matchup against the Nets. Point guards, on average, commit the eighth-most turnovers per game (3.82) against Brooklyn this season. Embiid, averaging a combined 17.4 points and rebounds per game this season, has gone Under 19.5 in 25 of 46 games. The 76ers allow the ninth-fewest points and eighth-fewest rebounds to fives





