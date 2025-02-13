Ben Simmons Signs with Clippers After Contract Buyout with Nets

Ben Simmons joins the Los Angeles Clippers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are now focused on developing their young players and determining their future core.

Ben Simmons signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets . The former All-Star guard-forward had a disappointing stint with the Nets, playing in just 90 games due to various injuries. The Nets, who acquired Simmons in February 2022 from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden trade, viewed him as a key piece to a championship contender. However, he failed to live up to expectations.

Now, the Nets are focused on developing their young players and determining which ones will be part of their future core. Despite not making any trades before the NBA trade deadline, the Nets exceeded their win total projections for the season. They currently stand at 32-30, three games out of the tenth and final play-in berth in the Eastern Conference.First-year head coach Jordi Fernadez expressed optimism about the team's direction, stating that they are focused on development and competing in every game. He emphasized that the team's approach remains the same regardless of their playoff position. Although the Nets do not have any players on the All-Star roster, forward Cam Johnson will participate in the three-point shooting contest at All-Star weekend. Despite the Simmons situation, the Nets have shown resilience this season, exceeding expectations and finding ways to compete. With a young core and a dedicated coaching staff, they are looking to build a strong foundation for the future





