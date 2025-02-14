Baytown Boil Water Notice Remains in Effect After Water Main Repair

Water service has been restored to Baytown following a water main break that caused low pressure earlier this week. However, a boil water notice remains in effect for several neighborhoods, including Lakewood, Wooster Terrace, Wooster Heights, and Baker Road. Residents in these areas are advised to boil their water before use to ensure its safety.

The water is flowing again in Baytown , but a boil notice remains in effect as of Friday, impacting Lakewood, Wooster Terrace, Wooster Heights and Baker Road. The city first shut off the water Tuesday night for emergency repairs after a water main break on Bayway Drive Monday caused low water pressure . On Wednesday morning, the water was temporarily turned back on, but by that afternoon, a boil water notice went into effect.

Water was restored overnight into Friday, but the boil notice has yet to be lifted. Some of the impacted areas include the Lakewood neighborhood, Wooster Terrace, Wooster Heights and Baker Road (from Spur 330 to Garth). The notice means anyone in the impacted areas should boil water prior to drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth, and washing hands/face to kill harmful bacteria and other microbes. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria. Before using the water, it should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. You could also use bottled water





