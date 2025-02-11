Bay Area High School Athletes of the Week

This article highlights outstanding high school athletes from the Bay Area who demonstrated exceptional skills and achievements during the week. It features individual performances, team victories, and setting new records. The article also mentions the upcoming Athlete of the Week poll and encourages readers to participate.

We prohibit the use of bots and any other artificial methods of voting. Suspicious activity could lead to the disqualification of candidates and a permanent suspension of the Athlete of the Week poll. For the entire academic year, we will provide a list of candidates who stood out over the previous week and allow you, the reader, to vote for the winner.Vote as many times as you’d like until then without using bots or any other artificial methods of voting.

Winners are announced each Friday online and in the print edition of the Mercury News and East Bay Times sports sections. Candidates for future Athlete of the Week polls can be nominated at [email protected] junior scored 10 points in a victory over El Camino. Ansari averaged five points per game as a freshman last season. The sophomore attacking midfielder scored twice in a 6-0 rout of Mt. Diablo. That gave her 11 goals and two assists on the season. The senior scored four goals – three in the second half – as the Comets routed Yerba Buena 4-0. Cortez has scored 29 goals this season. The junior forward had 24 points and 23 rebounds in a 44-43 win over Lincoln, 28 points and 15 rebounds in a 50-40 win over Gilroy and 26 points and 23 rebounds in a 50-34 win over Oak Grove.The sophomore scored a goal in a 3-1 victory over Sacred Heart Cathedral. St. Francis improved to 13-1-1, 6-1 and remained on Mitty’s heels in the WCAL race. ‘We needed our get back’: Dublin spoils Jalen Stokes’ return, earns gritty win over Dougherty Valley in rivalry game The senior scored 21 points in a victory over Pittsburg as she helped the BVAL regular season champs remain undefeated in league play at 9-0. She finished the week averaging 16.7 points per game on the season. The senior buried five 3-pointers against Las Lomas, setting the Northgate career mark for made triples with 220. On the same night, teammate Hana Neuman made eight free throws and set the school record for career free throws made at 310. The sophomore playmaker dished out two assists in a 5-0 victory over Piedmont Hills. She finished the week with five goals and eight assists on the season. The sophomore had 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals in a victory over Piedmont Hills. That performance propelled Leigh to its fourth victory in five games. Sax scored 15 points in a victory over Willow Glen, helping the Cougars win their seventh game in a row. Sax is also a standout for the softball team.





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ATHLETES HIGH SCHOOL BAY AREA SPORTS PERFORMANCE ACHIEVEMENTS VOTING POLL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Athlete of the Week Nominations Announced: Bay Area High School StandoutsRead about outstanding athletes nominated for Athlete of the Week, including Westmont's soccer star, Homestead's basketball phenom, and California's game-winning hero. See who made the list and cast your vote!

Read more »

Bay Area High School Athletes Shine: Vote for Your Athlete of the WeekEvery week, we highlight exceptional high school athletes from the Bay Area. You have the power to choose the Athlete of the Week through our online voting system. Submit your nominations and cast your votes to celebrate these talented young athletes.

Read more »

Bay Area High School Athlete of the Week NominationsEach week, the Mercury News and East Bay Times highlight outstanding high school athletes from the Bay Area. Readers can vote for their favorite athlete from a list of nominees, contributing to the selection of the Athlete of the Week. This article features this week's nominees and details about the voting process.

Read more »

Bay Area High School Athletes Shine: Vote for Athlete of the WeekCelebrate the achievements of standout high school athletes across the Bay Area! Each week, we highlight exceptional performers and give you the opportunity to vote for the Athlete of the Week. From impressive goals and saves to clutch performances and team victories, these athletes are making their mark on the field. Vote now and help us recognize their hard work and dedication.

Read more »

Bay Area Faces Third Atmospheric River Storm in a Week, Flooding Concerns Remain HighThe Bay Area is bracing for its third atmospheric river storm in less than a week, with flooding remaining a primary concern, especially in the North Bay. The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Marin and Sonoma counties, warning of the potential for renewed flooding due to the anticipated rainfall. The storm is expected to bring rain, wind, and a chance of thunderstorms, potentially impacting areas saturated from previous storms.

Read more »

Bay Area High School Athletes of the WeekThis article highlights outstanding high school athletes from the Bay Area, showcasing their accomplishments and upcoming schedules. The article emphasizes fair voting practices and encourages readers to nominate future candidates.

Read more »