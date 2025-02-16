Austin Opens Overnight Cold Weather Shelters as Temperatures Drop

The City of Austin activates overnight Cold Weather Shelters to provide refuge and support to individuals experiencing homelessness during periods of extreme cold.

The City of Austin will open overnight Cold Weather Shelter s on Sunday night as temperatures are anticipated to drop into the 30s overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Registration for the shelters will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road. This location will serve as the gathering point for individuals seeking overnight shelter before departure. Available bus routes to One Texas Center include lines 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, and 801.

Individuals who are unable to pay the fare for transportation will still be provided with a ride. CapMetro will collaborate with the city to transport individuals from One Texas Center to the designated shelter location. An after-hours transportation service will also be accessible for those needing shelter outside of the designated transportation period.Meals will be provided at the shelter. Pets are welcome at the shelters, provided they are non-aggressive, leashed, comfortable around others, and able to sleep with their owners. Guests are kindly requested to inform staff at One Texas Center upon registration if their pet requires a crate for the night. Hotel vouchers will be issued to families with children and unaccompanied minors seeking shelter during activation periods. For updated emergency information in multiple languages, including details about access and activation, please contact the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055





