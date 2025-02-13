Arizona Prison Healthcare Crisis: Lawyers Seek Court Intervention

Lawyers representing 25,000 Arizona inmates are calling for a federal judge to take control of prison healthcare operations, citing the state's persistent failure to provide adequate medical and mental health care.

Lawyers representing 25,000 inmates incarcerated in Arizona prisons have filed a motion asking a federal judge to assume control of healthcare operations within the state's correctional facilities. They argue that the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) is incapable of implementing the necessary reforms to address systemic issues within its healthcare system, despite repeated court orders and a decade-long legal battle.

The attorneys claim that the state has consistently failed to uphold its commitments made in a 2014 settlement stemming from a 2012 lawsuit alleging inadequate medical and mental health care for prisoners. A 2015 ruling found the state in violation of inmates' constitutional rights, and despite subsequent court-ordered changes, the situation has demonstrably worsened. A 2022 verdict by U.S. District Court Judge Roslyn Silver further condemned the state for its negligence, stating that ADCRR's inadequate healthcare practices resulted in preventable deaths and violated inmates' constitutional rights. Judge Silver, in her 2022 ruling, mandated that ADCRR rectify these constitutional violations.The legal team representing the prisoners cites a recent report by a court-appointed expert who highlighted persistent failings within the prison healthcare system, emphasizing its continued risk to inmate well-being. This report underscores the urgency of their request for a receivership, a legal mechanism that would place a third-party administrator in charge of ADCRR's healthcare operations. Similar receiverships have been implemented in other states, notably in California in 2005, after a federal judge intervened due to alarming rates of inmate deaths attributable to medical neglect and malpractice. The attorneys maintain that the state's lack of progress necessitates a drastic intervention to ensure the fundamental right to adequate healthcare for Arizona's incarcerated population





