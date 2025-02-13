Arizona Inmates' Lawyers Seek Court Takeover of Prison Healthcare

Lawyers representing 25,000 inmates in Arizona prisons have filed a request with a federal judge to take over the state's prison healthcare system, citing ongoing issues and failures by the Arizona Department of Corrections to provide adequate care.

In 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Roslyn Silver found the state in contempt for violating prisoners' constitutional rights by providing inadequate care, knowing about the problem for years and refusing to correct it. She ordered the corrections department to fix the constitutional violations. A recent report from a court-appointed expert stated that healthcare for prisoners remains poor and continues to put inmates at significant risk of harm, including death. This latest request for a receivership, where a court-appointed official would take control of the healthcare system, echoes a similar request made in 2019. While Judge Silver previously hesitated to grant a receivership, she indicated she would reconsider if the state acted in bad faith or failed to comply with court orders. The lawyers argue that recent events demonstrate such a failure. The Arizona Department of Corrections and Governor Katie Hobbs' office have not yet responded to requests for comment





