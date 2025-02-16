Apple Eyes Monetization of Maps App, Following Google's Lead

Apple is reportedly exploring ways to monetize its Maps application, aiming to generate revenue similar to Google's successful model. This move could involve paid listings for businesses and highlighting retail locations on the map.

Apple is reportedly considering monetizing its Maps application, a move that would mirror Google's successful strategy with its own mapping platform. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring options similar to Google's model, where businesses pay for prominent placement in search results or to have their retail locations highlighted on the map.

While no concrete plans or timelines have been revealed, Gurman suggests that Apple recently held an all-hands meeting for the Maps team to discuss potential monetization strategies.Apple's interest in monetizing Maps aligns with its growing Services business, which has become the company's second-largest revenue generator after the iPhone. The tech giant has already successfully monetized other apps like Apple News and Apple Stocks through advertising. With roughly 500 million monthly active users, Apple Maps presents a significant opportunity for Apple to tap into a new revenue stream.While Google Maps boasts a much larger user base of 2 billion monthly active users globally, Apple's potential move to monetize its Maps app could be a strategic play to capitalize on its existing user base and potentially attract Android users. A possible Android version of Apple Maps could further expand its reach and advertising potential. The industry anticipates that Apple might simultaneously launch an Android app alongside its monetization efforts, leveraging the wider Android user base to increase visibility and revenue opportunities





