Google Maps Renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, Apple Maps Remains Unchanged

Google Maps has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in the U.S., while Apple Maps continues to display the traditional name. This shift follows President Trump's executive order, prompting speculation about the motivations behind Google's decision. The move has drawn attention, particularly in comparison to Apple Maps' initial struggles upon its release, which involved mislabeled locations and missing data. This instance highlights the complex relationship between tech giants and political figures, where self-preservation and potential legal implications may influence corporate decisions.

We haven't seen Google Maps and Apple Maps call the same geographic area by different names since Apple Maps was released in September 2012 alongside the launch of iOS 6. Apple Maps had so many problems with some countries and streets mislabeled or missing. In Australia, after it led some drivers to the Outback teeming with poisonous snakes, a temperature of 115 degrees, and a lack of cell service. We don't consider Apple's decision not to follow Google Maps to be a conscious effort to ignore President Trump's executive order. After all, tech firms seem more willing to get behind the president during this term. For some, like Google, it's a matter of self-preservation. As recently as last September, then-candidate Google Maps (L) shows the Gulf of America name in the US while Apple Maps continues to show the old moniker. | Image credit-PhoneArena Trump complained that Google Search was showing only negative stories about him while listing only positive stories about his opponent, then-Vice President Kamala Harris. You might recall that in 2018, during his first term, Besides Google, other tech companies that have shown support for President Trump in some manner include Amazon, Meta, and Apple. All three of these firms or their CEOs donated $1 million toward the president's inauguration. Most tech companies learned during Trump's first term that you kill more flies with honey. All four tech companies, Apple and Google particularly, might need help from Trump to avoid being prosecuted by the Justice Department for anti-trust violations. So, if all it takes for Google to get on the president's good side is to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America on the U.S. version of Google Maps, that's a small price for the company to pay. Also expected to get a name refresh soon is the Denali mountain in Alaska; the president has ordered that the mountain be called by its original name, 'Mount McKinley.





