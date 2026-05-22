Anne Hathaway, 43, sings and dances in the film, and she nearly walked off the movie after seeing early footage of herself performing original songs. However, she went on to become one of the main reasons behind The Devil Wears Prada 2's high opening. Hathaway got married to Adam Shulman and the story of how they met and fell in love is a beautiful trip.

Hathaway , 43, sings and dances in the film, but she admitted she nearly walked off the movie after seeing early footage of herself performing original songs written by Antonoff (formerly of The New York Times).

Thanks to The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway is going to rule the box office this weekend with a projected $80 million domestic opening. The actress met husband Adam Shulman and it was love at first sight -- but their real-life fairy tale almost didn't come true. She married him in 2012 and calls him an extraordinary person. Love Is Blind's Alexa Lemieux Breaks Silence on Reason for Her Divorce





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