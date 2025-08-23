Alabama Ordered To Create New Senate District

A federal judge rules that Alabama's current state legislative map violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting the political power of Black voters. The judge mandates the creation of a new majority-Black Senate district near Montgomery.

A federal judge ruled on Friday that Alabama lawmakers must redraw the state's legislative map to include a new majority-Black Senate district near Montgomery. US District Judge Anna Manasco determined that the state violated the Voting Rights Act by diminishing the influence of Black voters. She prohibited the state from using the existing map in the 2026 elections and mandated the implementation of a new map.

\The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Alabama, the Legal Defense Fund, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, contended that Alabama’s 2021 State Senate districting plan unfairly diluted the political power of Black Alabamians. The plaintiffs argued that the plan split significant Black communities in the Huntsville area and concentrated Black voters in an unnecessarily large number within a single State Senate district in the Montgomery area. \Judge Manasco's ruling leaves the Huntsville district unchanged. 'Today’s decision is a win for voters, particularly Black voters in Montgomery who have long fought to have fair representation in the Alabama state Senate,' said Laurel Hattix, Senior Attorney at the ACLU of Alabama. 'While this victory is a critical triumph, our work is far from over as we remain committed to fighting for fair representation for Black Alabamians in Huntsville and the rest of the state.' WSFA 12 News reached out to Governor Kay Ivey's office for comment and was informed that she is reviewing the decision and 'will consult with necessary parties.





