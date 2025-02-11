Affirm Expands Debit Card Offering to Banks Through Partnership with FIS

Affirm, the online lending platform known for its 'Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL) services, is partnering with FIS, a leading financial technology company, to bring its innovative debit card functionality to banks and their customers.

Affirm , the online lending platform founded by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, is expanding its reach in the financial services sector. After successfully launching its own debit card in 2021, which offers users the flexibility to pay in installments, Affirm is now partnering with FIS , a leading financial technology company, to bring this innovative service to banks and their customers.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Affirm as it ventures beyond its traditional credit-focused offerings and enters the debit market in a more widespread manner.The new agreement will allow any bank that works with FIS to integrate Affirm's pay-over-time functionality into their existing debit card offerings. This means consumers won't have to switch to a new card to enjoy the benefits of Affirm's installment plans. They can continue using their existing debit cards and choose to pay for eligible purchases in biweekly or monthly installments, with the payments automatically deducted from their checking accounts. Affirm's expansion into the debit market is a strategic move that aims to provide consumers with more alternatives to credit and capitalize on the vast number of debit card users in the United States.Affirm's debit card has already gained traction, boasting 1.7 million active users as of last week, a significant increase of over 136% compared to the previous year. This growth highlights the consumer demand for flexible payment options and the potential of Affirm's innovative approach. With its extensive network of over 335,000 merchants, spanning various industries from travel and entertainment to retail and electronics, Affirm is well-positioned to leverage this partnership and further expand its reach within the banking sector. Affirm's recent financial performance, including better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a surprise profit during the holiday period, has also fueled investor confidence and contributed to the positive market response to this announcement





CNBC

