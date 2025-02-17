A Thousand Blows: A Worthy Successor to Peaky Blinders

A Thousand Blows, created by Steven Knight, the mastermind behind Peaky Blinders, delivers a compelling and captivating exploration of London's criminal underworld in the 1880s. The series features a stellar cast, including Francis Lovehall, Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, and Stephen Graham, who deliver powerful and memorable performances. With its rich historical setting, complex characters, and gripping narrative, A Thousand Blows fills the void left by Peaky Blinders and establishes itself as a worthy successor.

It would be very tempting to focus all sentiment about A Thousand Blows around the fact that it's the most legitimate replacement for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has made so far. So tempting, in fact, that I'm going to. But that's while also acknowledging Knight's excellent work on the likes of See, SAS Rogue Heroes, and Tom Hardy's deliciously good Taboo.

There's just something a lot more familiar about Knight's return to the criminal underworld of England, a few decades before Tommy Shelby started making a name for himself. Set in London, rather than Birmingham, and in the 1880s, rather than 1919 like Peaky Blinders, the genetics of A Thousand Blows make it something like a cousin to the sprawling Shelby saga. It follows Jamaican immigrants Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall) and Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) as they arrive in Victorian London to make their fortune, and are quickly - and not unwillingly - swallowed up by a life of crime and illegal bare-knuckle boxing. The top line of the cast is rounded out by Erin Doherty (The Crown) as real-life gang leader Mary Carr, and the ferocious Stephen Graham (one of the UK's finest gifts to the modern screen) as veteran boxer Sugar Goodson. Carr is an interesting parallel to Tommy Shelby, striking a stark contradiction with the proper sensibilities of the Victorian Era (and particularly the expectations of women therein), and Graham is the opposite to his Peaky Blinder pacifist. And honestly, the whole thing is a triumphant continuation of Steven Knight's exceptional form.There's Not A Single Performance That Isn't Excellent You're Going To Talk About These Performances For A Long Time Close There's not really a main character in A Thousand Blows, because focus shifts between Hezekiah Moscow and Mary Carr, with a fair amount of time devoted to Sugar Goodson, too. Hezekiah is the Oliver Twist stand-in, brought to London to find his fortunes, and almost immediately ensnared by criminality. Moscow is excellent: a calmer, less cartoonish figure whose still waters run deep; watching his pragmatic fall into the underworld is compelling stuff. As the young Princess Anne in the first seasons of The Crown, Erin Doherty was a revelation. She then backed that up with an acclaimed role in Chloe, but it's felt like she's been waiting for the floodgates to open to match opportunities with her obvious ability. That will now assuredly happen, because Mary Carr is as captivating as Tommy Shelby ever was. Just as complex and haunted too. She's arguably more like a cross between Fagin and Nancy from Oliver Twist, with an edge of Bill Sykes' violence. When Stephen Graham arrived in Peaky Blinders, he did so with uncharacteristic restraint as a man of words and not violence. His performance as Sugar Goodson is the polar opposite, and honestly, is everything I initially wanted from him in the Birmingham-set show. He is absolutely terrifying in the same way as he was in his breakout role as Andrew 'Combo' Gascoigne in Shane Meadows' This Is England. In that respect, he's a lot like Arthur Shelby, and crucially, he also balances his hair-trigger potential for violence with something deeper. That's the case for each of the main characters: Hezekiah's traumatic origin story is told at times through flashback, while both Sugar and Mary wear their childhoods as very obvious scars. For all three, there's a subtle brilliance to how their outward bravado, and aspirations of betterment threaten to be undone by the ghosts of their past. And a lot of the time, you get that solely from physical performance details. Honestly, I can't say enough about how great they are. Like Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows packs British talent in even minor roles. The excellent Ashley Walters turns up, along with Billy Elliott’s dad, Gary Lewis, 9 Songs’ Kieran O’Brien, and stand-up comedian Tom Davis (usually a gentle giant whose size here is way more an expression of violence). All are used sparingly and brilliantly, and this feels like a real showcase of British talent. Nods must also go to Daniel Mays, who plays a somewhat peripheral figure, but is typically excellent (as he is in everything he appears in), and Jason Tobin, the most reluctant of the story's participants as a Chinese hotel owner who plays the moral heart of the piece. His facial expressions alone make this worth watching.Go On Then, Let's Compare It To Peaky Blinders A Bit More A Thousand Blows Fills The Historical British Gangster Vacuum Well Peaky Blinders wasn't so much a great TV show as it was a cultural reset, particularly in the UK. If you went to any pub or bar for a good 10 years after Tommy Shelby first arrived and you'd see not only his outfits (including razor-free flat caps), but his severe haircut sported with comical frequency.





Steven Knight Peaky Blinders A Thousand Blows British TV Gangster Drama Historical Fiction London Victorian Era

