A Complete Unknown: Bob Dylan Biopic Coming to Digital and Home Video

The Oscar-nominated biopic 'A Complete Unknown' starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan will be available on digital platforms on February 25th, followed by 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 1st.

Bob Dylan fans eager to experience the Oscar-nominated biopic ' A Complete Unknown ' from the comfort of their homes won't have to wait much longer. The film, directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet as the legendary folk singer, is set for release on digital platforms on February 25, followed by 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 1.

The critically acclaimed movie, already boasting 8 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Director (Mangold), and Best Actor (Chalamet), chronicles Dylan's meteoric rise in the early 1960s Greenwich Village folk scene and his controversial shift from acoustic to electric music. Chalamet delivers a fully committed performance, singing live as Dylan, supported by an excellent ensemble cast featuring Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, and Scoot McNairy. Fans purchasing the film on digital or physical formats will gain access to a wealth of behind-the-scenes special features offering an intimate look into the world of Dylan's most fascinating period. Bonus content includes a making-of featurette delving into Mangold's meticulous recreation of Dylan's ascent to fame, a spotlight on the supporting cast highlighting the key figures who shaped Dylan's journey, and an audio commentary from Mangold himself providing insights into the film's creative process





