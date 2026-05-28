20th Century Studios breaking news and the latest updates about 20th Century Studios at Deadline Hollywood.

20th Century Studios With Laura Lekkos AdaptingComment on Premeditated Productions Sets Up Jennifer Probst Bestseller ‘The Marriage Bargain’ At 20th Century Studios With Laura Lekkos Adaptingfranchise’s Christopher McQuarrie attached to write and direct, sources have confirmed to Deadline.

Reps for 20th declined to comment…by Mary Papenfuss and Teri Thompson for 20th Century Studios, with Scott Free aboard to produce. The project puts Jacoby back in business with 20th following his work writingAlejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘The Revenant’ Returning To Imax Theaters On Film’s 10th Anniversarywith a return to theaters. Imax is set to screen New Regency’s Oscar-winning film on Thursday, February 26, and Sunday, March 1.

The film will also be released internationally in the U.K.…‘Send Help’ Review: Rachel McAdams Turns The Tables On Boss Dylan O’Brien In Sam Raimi’s Delicious Genre-Bending Dark Comic Thrillerinitially made me think “Oh, this is another Sam Raimi horror film. ” How wrong I was, and I hope they aren’t sending the wrong message to others…Print ‘Send Help’ Review: Rachel McAdams Turns The Tables On Boss Dylan O’Brien In Sam Raimi’s Delicious Genre-Bending Dark Comic ThrillerComment on ‘Send Help’ Review: Rachel McAdams Turns The Tables On Boss Dylan O’Brien In Sam Raimi’s Delicious Genre-Bending Dark Comic Thriller





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