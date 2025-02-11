2 Million Baked Goods Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria Concerns

Millions of baked goods, including products sold at Dunkin', were recalled due to potential listeria contamination. FGF Brands initiated the recall, emphasizing that no tested products were positive for listeria and current doughnuts are safe. Listeria is a serious foodborne illness, particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations.

Approximately 2 million baked goods sold across the United States, including some doughnuts and coffee rolls purchased at Dunkin', were recalled last month due to concerns about potential contamination with listeria. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disclosed this information in an enforcement report published on Wednesday, revealing that manufacturer FGF Brands initiated the recall on January 7, 2025, for products manufactured before December 13, 2024.

Although the recall went into effect in early January, the FDA did not issue a public press release.The recalled products encompassed a variety of baked goods, including chocolate, raspberry, and Bavarian doughnuts, French crullers, éclairs, and coffee rolls. Dunkin', in response to a request for comment, referred to a statement issued by FGF Brands. In the statement, the company aimed to clarify the scope of its recall to 'ensure customers have not been misled or confused.' FGF Brands stated that the recall, completed in early January, stemmed from findings at one of its doughnut facilities in the United States. It emphasized that no food products had tested positive for listeria and that doughnuts currently available in the market are safe for consumption.Listeria is a serious concern as it is the third-leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While most individuals who consume food contaminated with listeria do not experience illness, pregnant women, infants, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems are at a significantly higher risk of developing severe complications or even death. The CDC estimates that approximately 1,600 Americans are infected with listeria each year, resulting in an estimated 260 deaths





