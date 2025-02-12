1,000-Year-Old Secrets Unearthed During Church Renovation in Germany

Volunteers renovating a 13th-century church in Gardelegen, Germany, uncovered over 1,000 artifacts spanning seven centuries, including coins, personal items, and a mysterious lead bronze monkey sculpture.

During construction at a 13th-century church in Gardelegen, Germany , volunteers discovered over 1,000 artifacts spanning seven centuries of history. Among the finds were 679 coins, pearls, various personal items like garment pins, and animal bones. A lead bronze monkey sculpture was also unearthed, and experts are divided on its purpose. The discovery took place during a renovation project to install underfloor heating in St.

Mary’s Church, also known as Marienkirche, a Gothic-style church built around 1250. A team of volunteers from the State Office for Monument Preservation and Archaeology (LDA) of Saxony-Anhalt carefully examined a 1,560-square-foot excavation site, which was just smaller than an average singles tennis court. The volunteers sifted through centuries of history, uncovering a treasure trove of artifacts.In addition to the coins, volunteers also found numerous other items, including pearls, animal bones, ceramics, iron nails, plant remains, and personal items like garment pins and even tweezers. One particularly intriguing find was a lead bronze monkey sculpture, a depiction common in medieval art. According to the LDA, monkeys were often depicted in medieval art engaging in activities like playing board games, making music, imitating people, or being caught in tendrils and snares. They were also considered demonic beings and, during the late Middle Ages, increasingly as a reflection and caricature of sinful, vicious people.What the monkey is holding has sparked debate among experts. The figurine is depicted with something cone-shaped up to its mouth, but its exact nature remains a mystery. Some believe it’s a drinking horn, while others argue it’s a wind instrument. Adding to the intrigue, volunteers also found three dice, which were unusual for a church setting. After the renovation (which took place from June 2022 to September 2023), St. Mary’s Church reopened to the public. Volunteers curated a “Lost and Found”-themed exhibit to showcase some of the remarkable discoveries. The LDA and the SESAM project (Systematic Recording of Saxony-Anhalt Coins) also digitized and entered many of the 679 coins found at the site into a database. The project is part of a larger effort to record the region’s rich history. The SESAM project aims to thoroughly digitize coin collections from ancient times to the end of the 19th century, a challenging task given the seven different coin systems that existed in Germany before the German Empire’s formation in 1871 and the introduction of the “Mark” as the common currency in 1873. Despite the sheer volume of coins to be cataloged, the SESAM project continues its work because, according to its website, “THE RECORDING OF EVERY SINGLE PIECE COUNTS.





PreventionMag / 🏆 141. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Archaeology Artifacts History Germany Church Coins Monkey Sculpture Renovation Saxony-Anhalt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

74-Year-Old Musician's 50-Year-Old Song Earns Him $1 Million a YearMark Mothersbaugh, a renowned composer known for his work on hit movies and TV shows, has an unexpected source of income: a song he wrote almost 50 years ago. 'Uncontrollable Urge,' originally featured on Devo's debut album, became the theme song for MTV's popular show 'Ridiculousness.' The enduring success of the show has turned the song into Mothersbaugh's biggest money maker, generating an estimated $1 million in royalties annually. This ironic twist is particularly satisfying for Mothersbaugh and his wife, as Devo's early videos met with resistance from MTV.

Read more »

Afghan national suspected of killing 2-year-old boy, 41-year-old man at German parkThe suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan national, soon after he fled Schöntal Park in Aschaffenburg, police say.

Read more »

Afghan national suspected of killing 2-year-old boy, 41-year-old man at German parkThe suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan national, soon after he fled Schöntal Park in Aschaffenburg, police say.

Read more »

18-year-old in custody after apartment shooting injures a 5-year-old in MobileThe 5-year-old has already been treated and released from a local hospital.

Read more »

30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Carjacking 72-Year-Old Woman in Morton GroveSergio Diaz-Siso, 30, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and aggravated fleeing and eluding after allegedly carjacking a 72-year-old woman in north suburban Morton Grove, authorities said.

Read more »

Alaska Senate approves 18-year-old alcohol-servers, plus 16-year-old restaurant workersAlaskans as young as 16 will be allowed to work in restaurants, and those as young as 18 will be allowed to serve alcohol if a bill passed Monday by the Alaska Senate becomes law.

Read more »