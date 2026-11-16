Zynga Launches Tywin Lannister Event in Game of Thrones: Legends Mobile Game

Zynga releases the Kingsroad and Goldroad event for Game of Thrones: Legends, featuring Tywin Lannister rewards from November 9 to December 7.

Zynga has officially unveiled the latest major content update for Game of Thrones: Legends, the popular mobile puzzle role-playing game available on iOS and Android platforms. This new expansion centers heavily on Tywin Lannister, the patriarch of the most powerful family in Westeros, positioning him as the central figure for the upcoming in-game season.

Kingsroad Event Launch Details

The new update, titled Kingsroad: The Lion's Reign, is scheduled to run from November 9 at 3:00 a.m. ET until December 7 at 2:00 a.m. ET. Players will navigate the strategic locations of the Kingsroad and Goldroad, completing specific Daily and Weekly Quests to earn rewards that are typically difficult to acquire through standard gameplay loops.

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According to the developer, the Kingsroad track allows players to progress by earning Kingsroad points. To reach new Tiers daily, participants must earn 300 points on each of the five Daily Goals and 800 points for each Weekly goal. Beyond Tier 50, players can claim a bonus chest of rewards for every 700 points accumulated.

Rewards and Legendary Champions

This season's Kingsroad rewards include Common Champion Shards for the Lannister Spearman and various Summoning Tokens. The parallel Goldroad system offers 15 Legendary Champion Shards for Tywin Lannister in his role as The Hand. These shards are essential for unlocking and powering up this highly sought-after character within the game.

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Players who choose to upgrade to the Elite Goldroad Pass can earn additional Exalted Tokens, Legendary Gear, Splendid, Grand, and Forge Summon Tokens, Valyrian Essence, and Skill Books. These bonuses are stacked on top of the standard Kingsroad rewards, providing a significant boost for those willing to invest real-world money.

Market Context and Future Releases

The launch of this event highlights the enduring popularity of the fantasy franchise, with multiple adaptations currently in development or release. Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is also launching in 2027, allowing players to lead major factions in their quest for the Iron Throne, further expanding the gaming ecosystem around the source material.

For television audiences, the final season of House of the Dragon is expected in 2028, while the second season of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to air next year. Despite the strong performance of these newer titles, a rumored reshoot for Game of Thrones Season 8 is not expected to happen anytime soon.