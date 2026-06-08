Zverev Wins French Open Amid Diabetes Milestone and Domestic Abuse Allegations

Alexander Zverev won the men's singles title at the French Open, becoming the first man with Type 1 Diabetes to claim a major. His victory was accompanied by controversy due to past domestic abuse allegations, which resurfaced with fan criticism on social media. Additional tennis news included Nick Kyrgios's 'Battle of the Sexes' win and Destanee Aiava's retirement.

Germany's Alexander Zverev holds the Coupe des Mousquetaires on the podium after winning the men's final singles match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli on day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 7, 2026..

“He is also the first man with Type 1 Diabetes to win a major. What a victory for everyone living with this disease. ”, who won the women’s title, and that her praise of Zverev, 29, came amid multiple domestic abuse allegations.magazine. Sharypova did not pursue criminal charges and an ATP investigation did not find sufficient evidence to warrant a punishment.

Nick Kyrgios beat Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to win the 2025 version of the “Battle of the Sexes” in Dubai on Sunday, December 28, leading to ridicule from fans on social media.

“Does Sabalenka even realize how stupid this makes her look? Battle of the Sexes… girl, so embarrassing,” said one fan via X, , ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Mayla, 5. Patea claimed that during a May 2020 argument, Zverev pushed her into a wall and began choking her. A judge eventually dropped the charges against him when the two parties reached a settlement out of court.

“They’re not going to drop the case if you’re guilty at the end of the day,” heduring the 2024 French Open. “Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again.

I believe there are no more accusations. There haven’t been for, what, nine months now. ”“He’s also a domestic abuser Billie, frankly, expected more from a feminist and equality warrior like you,” one fan wrote via X.Australian professional tennis player Destanee Aiava is breaking up with her sport — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“I want to say a ginormous f*** you to everyone in the tennis community who’s ever made me feel less than,” Aiava, 25, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 14, announcing her retirement. “F*** you to “You cannot claim yourself to be a women’s rights activist then proceed to congratulate a domestic abuser,” another added. A third wrote, “He is also the first tennis player with two accusations of domestic violence to win a grand slam.

What a victory for the domestic abusers! ”“He started to say to me these things.

‘I hope you will die, you should have died yesterday, but not in my room. If you want to die, you can take insulin and go die in the street because I don’t want problems, I don’t want to deal with you anymore,’” she recalled in a 2021 interview with.

“I’m crying. I say, ‘OK if you want me to die, give me insulin, I go to the street, and that’s all. I can’t hear this anymore. I can’t handle anymore.

What do you want from me? You want to punch me? You already did. ”





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